Raphael Chidi Odogwu, 32, is of Nigerian descent, his father being Nigerian, and while his mother is from Italy. He had gone depressed following a long-time injury that took him out from action. He’s currently Serie B’s top scorer with 8 goals since wearing Lukaku’s boots.

The 32-year-old is playing his first season in Serie B, and he’s Südtirol’s top scorer with 8 goals.

In 2021, when Lukaku was at inter, Odogwu was depressed due to being out injured for a long time, so his wife tried to contact Lukaku on Instagram to cheer him up. Unfortunately, she had no luck.

But she eventually got through to Conte’s assistant Stellini via Odogwu’s agent, and he sent Raphael a pair of Lukaku’s boots and a jersey.

He’s been wearing the boots on and off in games ever since.

According to Italian TV, Lukaku sent him more than 6 pairs of boots upon hearing his story.

