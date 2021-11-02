The story

on the state

of the world

reignites his

reading ritual—

it torches a fierce fire

in his soul, in his heart,

his mind wonders & races

after the mysterious variants

that are causing nothing else but

mayhem and misery across the world,

he rebukes: stop this archaic hide & seek

game , how can you change the rules of the

match in the middle of the game? this isn’t

entertaining ,fair &sharp, it`s cruel, variants!

that`s why Heartlessness is your … first name

&nickname ,Mulishness is ….your surname!

Forsaken floods & wildfires, & other disasters,

I puncture your tireless tyre with a powerful prayer!

for our planet & its peoples need peace & progress,

I see more & more conservationists,editors &scribes

contribute to the action and activism on climate change.

A work of art

that explores

the greater snags

the global village

faces on a daily basis

especially the climate

change crisis and the corona

virus …paaaa…..pandemonium,

oh…my confessions… pandemic!