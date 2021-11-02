The story
on the state
of the world
reignites his
reading ritual—
it torches a fierce fire
in his soul, in his heart,
his mind wonders & races
after the mysterious variants
that are causing nothing else but
mayhem and misery across the world,
he rebukes: stop this archaic hide & seek
game , how can you change the rules of the
match in the middle of the game? this isn’t
entertaining ,fair &sharp, it`s cruel, variants!
that`s why Heartlessness is your … first name
&nickname ,Mulishness is ….your surname!
Forsaken floods & wildfires, & other disasters,
I puncture your tireless tyre with a powerful prayer!
for our planet & its peoples need peace & progress,
I see more & more conservationists,editors &scribes
contribute to the action and activism on climate change.
A work of art
that explores
the greater snags
the global village
faces on a daily basis
especially the climate
change crisis and the corona
virus …paaaa…..pandemonium,
oh…my confessions… pandemic!
Leave a Reply