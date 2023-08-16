The story behind Nigeria’s largest hotel

Eko Hotel has built a solid reputation of being the largest hotel in Nigeria and one of West Africa’s most iconic landmarks in the hospitality sphere.

The hotel is located on Victoria Island in Lagos State. The 12-story 5-star hotel carries 825 rooms and other top-notch facilities such as a swimming pool, different restaurants, several lounges, a sports cafe, a gym, steam rooms, a massage parlor, a medical clinic, an art gallery, a bookstore, a business center, state-of-the-art conferencing, and banqueting facilities.

The cheapest hotel room in the facility is the classic superior room which costs N192,000 per night while the most expensive room, the presidential suite, costs N1,500,000 per night. Its cheapest suite costs N330,000 while the most expensive suite after the presidential suite costs N735,000.

The hotel also has an event center, The Eko Convention Centre which is the largest multipurpose conference, banquet, and exhibition center in Nigeria, with a maximum floor space of 5,151 square meters.

The center provides sufficient space to fit 270 exhibition booths and has the capacity to cater to dinner and conference events for up to 3,000 people. Due to these factors, It is the most prestigious concert venue in Nigeria, hosting up to 6000 people in concert.

So what’s the story behind this money-making facility?

It is one of ambition, vision, determination, and innovation.

The hotel was designed by architect Oluwole Olumuyiwa along with American architects and was built in 1977 as the Èkó Holiday Inn. In 1995, It was renamed Le Meridien Eko Hotel and Suites and in 2006, was acquired by the Chagoury Group, a company involved in construction and property development, flour mills, water bottling and purification, glass manufacturing, insurance, hotels, furniture manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation, IT, catering and international financing.

The Chagoury brothers, Ronald and Gilbert, wanted to build a world-class hotel in Lagos that could rival the best in the world and so they imported sand from the Sahara Desert to create the foundation for the hotel.

Over the years, Eko Hotel has hosted several high-profile events, political summits, and business conferences.