“She gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him snugly in strips of cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no lodging available for them.” *– Luke 2:7 NLT*

The stable where Jesus was born often has been pictured as a place filled with animals. While no animals were named in the Bible, various animals have been included in many paintings and featured in nativity scenes.

Many scenes include a donkey, carrying Mary toward Bethlehem and then resting in the stable. This image was featured in a carol called “Little Donkey,” written by Eric Boswell.

His background was as an engineer, scientist, and physics lecturer, but he discovered that God had given him a musical gift. A publisher looking for a new carol surprisingly turned to Boswell, who wrote a song specifically appropriate for children.

In this popular carol, Boswell pictured this donkey plodding down a dusty road, carrying the pregnant Mary. Taking small liberties with the story, Boswell wrote, “Ring out those bells tonight, Bethlehem. Follow that star.” The donkey is pictured carrying Mary. The prayer? “Do not falter, little donkey, there’s a star ahead; it will guide you.”

What made this carol so popular? Its simplicity. Its innocence. Its timelessness. Like the Christmas story itself, this carol moved the hearts of adults and children.

Reflect on the simplicity of the Christmas story, how Jesus was born of a virgin to bring salvation, how He is Immanuel, God with us (Isaiah 7:14). It is a story with a message so clear, so simple that even a child can understand and believe.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you trusting in the Star of Bethlehem to guide you this week?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus into this world. He is my Savior. My Lord. I trust Him. In His name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Luke 2