“I am sending forth the promise of My Father upon you; but you are to stay in the city until you are clothed with power from on high.”—Luke 24:49 NASB

Mount Washington rises to a height of 6,288 feet in the heart of the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire. It is the highest peak in the northeastern United States and is notorious for harsh weather conditions, with a climate that is said to rival that of Antarctica.

This mountain is known for its wind. The annual average wind speed is just under 35 miles per hour. But hurricane-force winds are recorded there 110 days per year. One day in 1934, the wind reached 231 miles per hour, considered the highest wind speed ever recorded on earth outside of a tornado or cyclone.

While amazed at winds of this speed, we need to remember that this pales in comparison with the wind God sent for us—the mighty Holy Spirit. Jesus told the disciples they would be “clothed with power from on high.”

He promised that the Holy Spirit would fill their lives with life-changing power. Power to raise the dead. Power to heal the sick. Power to change the course of nations.

Today, that same power is available to you. Do not look at the circumstances you face in your own strength or depend on your own abilities. Instead, look to the Holy Spirit God has given you. He is the Spirit of miracle-working power. With Him, nothing is impossible. Nothing! Call on Him for the problems you face! Do not limit Him!

*Reflection Question:*

Compose a prayer asking for an extra outpouring of the Spirit.

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Your Spirit. I ask You to help me with these problems: ________. I believe You for miracles! In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Luke 24