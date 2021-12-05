It is time for the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Senate President Ahmad Lawan to aggressively address the issues of intentional arson deaths and destructions in Nigeria

Arson is a criminal offence of purposely and cruelly setting fire to humans or burning property. Persistent number of fire-related deaths are continuously occurring and the persons responsible are usually residents of various communities.

There are many cases of mob lynching and destruction all over the nation. The victims are usually beaten to death and set ablaze by a crowd in incidents apparently linked to accusations of witchcraft, rape, cheating, stealing, killing and other crimes.

Videos and footages shared on social media usually show beatings, and bodies set on fire, surrounded by crowds, meaning that the police or other law enforcement officers, and firefighters have ample time to get to the crime scene.

In a recent video obtained by DAILY POST, a man can be seen tied with a rope with two tubers of yam placed before him. He was then set ablaze for allegedly turning students into yams in Ibadan. Absurd.

In September of 2021, suspected thieves reportedly were set ablaze in Sokoto by an angry mob in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state. Channels Television in its report, the bandits were said to have killed two people and members of the community chased the bandits and caught them in the nearby bushes.

As the police were about to transport the suspects to the station, the angry community members seized the suspects from the security personnel and set the bandits ablaze.

In July, unknown gunmen killed the Chairman of the Udala Football Club in Anambra State. According to reports, the incident occurred when his convoy ran into reported attackers of a police facility fleeing the scene, they killed him along with his police guards and their vehicles were set ablaze.

Two police officers were just killed, and their bodies burnt in Anambra State.

Recently in Imo State, soldiers reportedly burnt houses, shops, vehicles of residents of Oru East Local Government in retaliation of one of the soldiers allegedly killed by unknown gunmen in the area.

Some tough guys reportedly stormed and set ablaze the campaign office of Senator representing Kano North in Kano State.

At various times, gunmen have been known to open fire killing officers and burning patrol cars and stations.

In all these criminal incidents, it is critical that the police, and firefighters respond quickly upon getting a report from witnesses and should try to save lives, protect properties, and make appropriate arrest.

It is critical to sort all the information and analyze it properly to find out why was the home, office, business, or vehicle the target of arsonists? What was the motivation of the arsonist?

There appear to be two to three motive classifications that are associated with fire setters in many of these incidents and they are revenge, extremism, and vandalism.

In most democracies, the police and fire officers usually have a six-minute response time to reach a fire emergency. Quicker response times generally improve the likelihood of better outcomes for fire victims.

To save lives and limit property damage, firefighters must arrive the scene at the right time, with adequate resources to do the job. There is a need for quality firefighter stations with 24 hour a day fire and emergency medical paramedic services across localities manned that consists of fully trained firefighters and emergency medical responders.

An effective scene examination requires that fire investigators work cooperatively with police and prosecutors to secure the scene and conduct investigations.

In cases like these, arson charges should lead to lengthy prison sentences for the offenders. It is very important that Nigerians know that Jungle justice is a crime.

There is certainly distrust among the public about the police, law enforcement officers, and the courts in terms of prosecution of a crime suspect due to the corrupt environment of the criminal justice system; however, people must not be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

There is a lesson for the police and other law enforcement officers. Act professionally always so the citizens will trust in the police. The police and national assembly should make “lynching” as part of its crime statistics and mob justice offenders should receive severe punishment.

The firefighter services in Nigeria like the police will help the community better and faster and coordinate in a multi-jurisdictional way if they are created as part of state/local governments.

John Egbeazien Oshodi who was born in Uromi, Edo State in Nigeria, is an American based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist. A government Consultant on matters of forensic-clinical adult/child psychological services in the USA; Chief Educator and Clinician at the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, an Online Lifelong Center for Personal, Professional and Career Development. A former Interim Associate Dean/Assistant Professor at the Broward College, Florida. The Founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change in African settings. In 2011, he introduced the State-of-the-Art Forensic Psychology into Nigeria through N.U.C and the Nasarawa State University where he served in the Department of Psychology as an Associate Professor. The Development Professor and International Liaison Consultant at the African University of Benin, and a Virtual Faculty at the ISCOM University, Benin of Republic. Founder of the Proposed Transatlantic Egbeazien University (TEU) of Values and Ethics, a digital project of Truth, Ethics, Openness. Author of over 40 academic publications/creations, at least 200 public opinion writeups on African issues, and various books.

John Egbeazien Oshodi wrote in via transeuniversity@gmail.com