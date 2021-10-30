Life is full of ups and downs, straights and bends, deep and shallow, joy and pains, love and hate, celebration and anguish etc . No one has it all, nothing lasts forever, and each moment comes with its vibes, flavour and taste. Ascension today, descending tomorrow, Hosanna today, crucify him tomorrow.

To those who feels that life is a composition of goodies only, a celebration of appointment and clinking of glasses for honor and elevation, they should pause and take a count of the life itinerant of many who travelled such path but are no more relevant.

Each time I climb the ladder of success full of accolades, decorated with bouquet of flowers, paved with words of inestimable emotional touch and engraved with an uncommon assurance of being irreplaceable, I often look beyond all these and focus more on what to do to avoid the slippery peels that may inadvertently make me slide, licking my wound of shame and ignominy.

Party Chairman is one position that comes with a two edged sword. Same sword that lifted one to an enviable height can cut one into shame and oblivion.

PDP from its pioneer chair, Solomon Lar, to Barnabas Gemade, Audu Ogbeh, Ahmadu Ali, Vincent Ogubulafor, Okwesilieze Nwodo to Uche Secondus only Mr. Ali, served out his tenure.

Same fate and dance equally characterized APC as a party. From John Odigie Oyegun to Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, same story of a beautiful begining that ended with tales of war, rancor, division and disgrace.

The National Congress of the People’s Democratic Party is hours away. With the legal tussle between the party and the embattled former Party Chairman Uche Secondus, one wonders the prospect of such Congress.

The Kings that made him have called for his head on a platter. What is his offence? Whose interest was he (Secondus) serving?

There must always be an interest. The glory days have gone, the days of loot, divide and share have gone.

His claws and fangs maybe, have become too powerful, scratching, roaring , barking at and snarling at the very fingers that fed him .

In all these there is always a cane hung at the very centre of the roof, reminding, the new wife , the very ordeal of the old wife, which most assuredly she would experience in due time.

We are all witnesses to the kind of Party (PDP/APC) congresses that took place across states. The sham, the charade, the impunity, the manipulation etc. that were like an icing to all of them, with minute exceptions.

As Secondus, fights for his political life, so would his successor fight, in due time. It is a circle of viciousness, a frictionless shoe, dancing on a slippery floor, a mighty fall is enviable.

The tussle and fight that go into Political Parties’ Chairmanship election, the scheming, the intrigues and shambles that play out, it can only appeal to reason, that it is just a matter of time , the crown Prince would be on hot seat, battling for his political soul and integrity.

Adams, John, Audi, Vincent, Nwodo, Lar, Barnabas etc went this rout , many will, with time pass through it .

As a Chairman of any political party, your days are numbered, with a lot of peels and slippery spots .

Falling, one must fall, how colossal would the fall be? Only God knows.

Jarlath Opara