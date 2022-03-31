As a nation, we have never had it this bad, considering the deplorable state of things which decimates any ray of hope for Nigeria in the offing. We recall that seven years ago, the then Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Muhammadu Buhari during his campaigns promised to tackle and resolve the systemic problems of insecurity, corruption, and economic hardship. Regrettably, years after the baton of leadership was handed over to him, President Buhari has failed to prove his mettle as leader, plunging the nation into mournful tales of untold sufferings, pains and pestilence.

The recent news of terrorists attacking the Kaduna airport, maiming scores and killing an aviation worker was making the rounds on Monday 18th March 2022. In about forty-eight hours, they escalated their attacks by bombing an Abuja-Kaduna train, which had about 970 passengers onboard, chronicling the death of Dr. Chinelo Megafu Nwando, and some others. Indeed, it is a morbid and miserable situation for us as colossal insecurity makes longevity and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria a mirage.

While these existential threats continue to bite hard on us, collapsing Nigeria in the throes of agony and economic doldrums, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, at a no-holds-barred press briefing engaged in the sickening blame game. Mr. Mohammed with his caustic comments and allegations tongue-lashed the 16 year rule of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of laying the structural foundations for the current woes that confronts us a nation, stymieing national growth and development. Hence, he limned PDP as a “hungry and desperate opposition,” that could not wait to return to power in 2023 to complete their destructive plans on Nigeria.

As usual, he went on to appraise and assay the Buhari led administration in the “areas of security, repair and completion of long abandoned roads and bridges, rehabilitation of railway projects across the country, and delivery of four new state-of-the-art airport terminals in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.” For him, Buhari remains the messiah, the perfect man for the presidential job, who consequently, has rescued Nigerians from the hands of PDP’s vile and vicious propaganda to bring Nigeria to its knees and lay us in ruins.

In a rapid riposte, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, rebutted the allegations made by Mr. Lai Mohammed stating that the minister was back to his anthology of lies and theatrics to hoax and hoodwink Nigerians, diverting our attentions from the massive and monumental corruption, slipshod, and political imbroglio that has stifled unity amongst members of the APC. To concretize this assertion, PDP in a lengthy disquisition gave analyses of what was obtainable when they wielded power and what is, in the reins of APC’s administration.

Dear Nigerians, while these ugly storms and hazardous political winds continue to toss us around, the bitter truth remains that telling lies, blame game, and illogical defense has become a favorite pastime for many politicians PDP or APC. Both political parties gravitate around the same virulent individuals who point fingers at themselves after defecting. Nigerians therefore, should not be deceived by their superfluous press briefings and political disquisitions which most often than not are rife with spurious and specious statements, which in the long run besmirch any iota of integrity, sincerity and trust to be found in those who occupy the seats of power; undoubtedly, the term morality has no foothold in Nigeria’s game of politics.

Nevertheless, as the clock ticks with a hard and heavy intensity towards the general elections in 2023, there is modicum time for all stakeholders in the corridors of power to do their best and redeem us from the deadly state of nature we have created. Enough of the blame game! Nigerians have become weary of this sickening pantomime. Thus, in this beleaguered nation which has metamorphosed into a tinderbox, the philosophical thoughts of George Santayana rings true – “those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” These words should be an evergreen caveat that should guide and guard the decisions we make as a nation come 2023.

Tobechukwu Johnpaul Nwabuisi, melchi5801@gmail.com