‘Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.’ Proverbs 15:22 (NIV).

People with closed minds, those who are locked into one way of thinking, are likely to miss the right road because they have chosen to not listen to any new options. Our plans will fall apart right in front of us if we fail to get good advice. However, if we seek out counsel from others, we can watch our plans succeed and bring the fulfillment that we desire.

We need the help of those who can enlarge our vision and broaden our perspective. We need to seek out the advice of those who know us and have a wealth of experience. To stay on the right road, we need to build a network of advisers: friends, family and the counsel of those who have proven by their wise and sound choices that they know what they are talking about.

As we are open to new ideas and are willing to weigh suggestions carefully, we will make plans with a clear mind and are more likely to see them succeed.

Prayer:

‘Father, thank you for leading me to those I trust who can offer me the good and wise counsel that is needed right now. Help me to learn well and keep me on the right road as I make choices that please you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Are we in a position of making major decisions just now? Perhaps our choices may concern study, career, marriage or children. It is not a sign of weakness to ask for advice. Instead, it is foolish not to ask for it.

If we desire to make good decisions that keep us on the right road, we must surrender our self-assurance and pride and with humility learn from those who, through their own experiences, have grown in wisdom. Proverbs 29:23 says, ‘A man’s pride brings him low, but a man of lowly spirit gains honor.’ In humility, let’s seek out the counsel of those we trust and feel confident will guide our footsteps well.

Be Greatly Blessed!