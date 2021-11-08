Senior Correspondent Ikedi Mekz and Sunday Ehigiator reports as Made Kuti, Others, Thrill Fans at Afrika Shrine

Sunday Ehigiator reported that apart from energetic performances by Made Kuti, other performers at this epochal concert included Shalom Dubas, and Ric Hazzani, during the fourth edition of ‘A Night with Made Kuti and the Movement’, held Friday 5th November 2021 at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos, left a thrilling experience on fans

It was a night of undiluted musical crossfire and live performance in its raw state, as fans were hosted to the beauty of afrobeat, by the Afrobeat scion, Made Kuti and his ‘The Movement’ band. The one-of-a-kind showpiece saw Made perform a couple of songs from his new album ‘For(e)ward’, released in February, 2021, some of his unrecorded songs and cover of some of his Father, Femi Kuti, and late Grandfather, Fela Kuti, songs.

The afrobeat lovers enjoyed an outstanding live rendition of favorites tracks off the For(e)ward album; ‘Free Your Mind’, ‘Your Enemy’, ‘Higher You’ll Find’ and several other tunes, from Shalom Dubas, and Ric Hazzani. They equally enjoyed special hits collection of music, which cuts across three generations of the Kuti’s, like never heard before. Made’s version of Fela’s ‘Water’ is another soul soothing revelation.

This last edition of ‘A Night with Made Kuti and the Movement’ joins the series of musical events that has seen the young afrobeat star display his masterful stage performances that prove his musical brilliance and composure. The visibly elated and excited fans were not only treated to the sweet melodies generated by the live performances, they were equally welcomed to the undiluted and chilling taste of Jameson, the official sponsor of the event.

As Made continued to impress with his proficiency in playing different instruments, the crowd were lost in the sounds as they sang along, and moved their bodies in synchronization with the sound of the rhythm.

Speaking with Africamusiconline earlier before the show, Made said, “Shalom, and another very great musician, Ric Hassani would be performing to the delight of everyone present tonight.

“Before that, in our Friday shows at the shrine we’ve had the Cavemen, Olusegun, Tony Thomas, Yega, Hola, and generally we are a young group of people that play on this particular days, because it’s really much about the progression of the culture and movement of the music, and everything that comes around it”, Made Remarked. This is our fourth edition, it’s been very amazing and very great and I hope it continues to be so.

“I’ll be playing from our first single, ‘Free Your Mind’, and some of our very new numbers that we have not yet recorded our best live numbers. I’ll be doing a few covers of my grandfather and father’s songs, and a lot of my songs. And it’s a beautiful thing to be able to play songs that take people through different generations of music from the same family. It’s always very special.”

Speaking on how he found music as his way of expression, he said, “I found music by being around an environment where music was really overwhelming. I used to wake up to school on Friday mornings and still catch my dad playing from the previous night. He used to play four times a week, every week at the shrine, and the amount of music I took in was so beautifully direct and raw.

“I have seen the musicians practice, see them perform, and put so much passion into everything they were doing, walking into the studio with them, and seeing the end product of the recording. This was what really triggered my passion for music, being able to experience it at the very direct level.” On where he draws his inspiration from, he said, “I draw inspiration from reality, the things I experience on a daily basis, what Nigeria has been, what it is, and is becoming.

“I draw inspiration also from my heritage, my legacy and the people that have come before me. On how life is being a grandson to the Legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, he said being a Kuti instills in him a very significant level of healthy pride, which makes him feel he belongs to a very great history of integrity.

“It makes me feel like I belong to something that is so great, with so much integrity, and strive to become better in each generation that comes through, to really grow and explore yourself to become a better version of yourself, and to do the best you can before you pass on to the afterlife.” Made, who is a skilled multi-instrumentalist, is steadily gaining the admiration of many.

The rising afrobeat maestro has no doubt come of age and is undoubtedly ready to take over the music scene.

Recently clinching his first award nomination at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2021 in the Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in the African Jazz category is a pointer to a very good year and greater success.