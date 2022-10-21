“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.’” *– John 11:25*

Jesus knew His friend Lazarus had died. To His disciples, this seemed to be the end of the matter. When Jesus announced that He would go to Lazarus, they decided to go with Him even though it seemed pointless. After all, Lazarus had died.

Jesus had a different perspective. While His disciples saw only limits, Jesus had no limits. While His disciples saw only the human dimension, Jesus saw the eternal. He told them this would be an opportunity for them to “believe” (vs. 12-15).

Martha, Lazarus’ sister, had similar doubts. When Jesus arrived, she said, “Lord, if You had been here, my brother would not have died.” She told Him, “But even now I know that whatever You ask of God, God will give You” (vs. 21-22). She had a limited faith.

When Jesus told her Lazarus would rise again, she thought only of the “last day” (vs. 21-24), but He wanted to demonstrate His miracle-working power right then. Nothing was too hard for Him. No enemy existed that He could not defeat. Simply, He is the resurrection in every situation. He is the life.

These truths apply today. They apply to you. In every situation, do not give up or doubt. Instead, commit every need to Jesus. Just believe Him. Trust Him. Let Him bring life to the problems that seem hopeless. Let Him restore that which seems finished. He is the resurrection! He is the life!

*Reflection Question:* What dead things in your life do you need to ask Jesus to resurrect?

*Prayer*

Dear Lord Jesus, thank You for the promise of eternal life. Nothing is impossible with You. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 11