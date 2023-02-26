“Let those who are here themselves say if they found any wrongdoing in me … unless it is for this one statement which I cried out, standing among them, ‘Concerning the resurrection of the dead I am being judged by you this day.’” – Acts 24:20–21

Paul was outnumbered, opposed by Jewish leaders and an articulate lawyer named Tertullus. What could he say to defend himself against such overwhelming opposition? The resurrection was so important that Paul made this central to his defense. It also was the main issue for his accusers.

Today, some critics may think belief in the resurrection is foolish. But the resurrection remains central to our Christian faith. The resurrection is important because it demonstrates that we can be victorious in every situation. Because of the resurrection, we always have hope, even if circumstances seem bleak.

The resurrection demonstrates convincingly that God can turn around even the most seemingly hopeless situation. It reminds us that, through Jesus, we have victory over death and can look forward to eternal life with Him!

The resurrection also is important because it represents the power of God at work. It demonstrates that He can raise the dead. This means that nothing is impossible for Him! If He can raise the dead, He surely can protect us, heal our diseases, provide the resources we need, and turn our defeats into victories.

What problems do you face? Are you discouraged? Anxious? Do you feel hopeless? Or are you confident in God? The Bible encourages you to trust Him in every situation. Walk by faith. Remember, God raised Jesus from the dead! He can solve your problems. Nothing is impossible for Him!

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on the meaning of the resurrection in your life.

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these situations to You: ________. I believe You for victory. I have faith in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 24

8 total views, 8 views today