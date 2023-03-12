Contrary to what Uzodimma’s pen touts may want you to believe, Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress had articulated the grievances of the union in a release he made the day the industrial action commenced, and I will break these reasons down for ease of understanding;

1. Uzodimma has subjected Imo workers, institutions and individuals to horrendous scare, fear and violence in their daily activities.

2. By the deliberate actions of the Uzodimma government, Imo has lost its status as the choice destination for relaxation to people from across the country due to State sponsored terrorist activities ravaging the State.

3. The disruption of the State delegates Congress of the NLC by rogue security men on the directive of the State government.

4. Uzodimma’s determination to turn the entire State into a camp of horror by deploying State power and apparatus for the harassment of Imo workers, citizens and critics.

5. Uzodimma is a serial abuser and violator of workers and citizens of the State.

6. Uzodimma is owing about 11,000 workers over 20 months salaries

7. Arbitrary and wrongful declaration of legitimate workers as “ghost workers” and diversion of their salaries, even when they are physically present at their work statuons.

8. Intimidation and Harassment of Trade Union leaders in the State, under different guises.

9. Impoundment and illegal diversion of union dues in the State.

10. Continuous use of thugs and other instruments of violence against workers in the State.

11. Declaration of over 10,000 pensioners as “ghost pensioners” and refusal to pay their pensions which has led to the untimely and avoidable death of many of them.

12. Harassments and constant threats of violence against workers in the State.

13. Using the Information Commissioner to blackmail and malign workers and union leaders, thereby, turning himself to an attack fog who brings the State into ridicule.

