The Problem Of Igbos Is The Igbos – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. In a recent message he was speaking on general issues in Nigeria and delved into the Biafra question.

He was critical of the Igbos in their clamour for Biafra nation and secession from Nigeria. He didn’t clearly support nor oppose the idea but worried about the mindset and character disposition of the Igbos.

He said “If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth. “An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. He will carry all the man’s money, he will buy land. He wouldn’t wait to be settled. The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”

‘’Somebody from the South, somebody from the East. You betray your people. Look at this agitation for Biafra. Who are the people attacking Biafra most, Igbos. Shameless Igbos.

“Am I in support of Nigeria dividing, No! Am I in support of Nigeria separating? No. Do I believe we should be together? Yes. But even if you don’t agree with the man who is your brother, should you say it publicly if you are not a fool? Can’t you say it amongst your people?” He said.

The message is definitely set to generate reactions of all kind, especially in this heightened political season of political machinations.

