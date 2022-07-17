“I will set nothing wicked before my eyes…I will not know wickedness.” Psalm 101:3

In this Scripture, wicked means not “wicked” intrinsically but the thing that is not good for you: pizza? candy? It is a different thing for each of us. Have you ever seen a pizza commercial on TV over and over and then (maybe even a few days later) you just had to have a pizza? It is interesting that we tend to want the things we see.

Think about it: advertisers certainly know and count on the effectiveness of the power of seeing. The Bible teaches this principle of what we see we desire. Please see the principle in these verses:

The Word also says: “Do not look at the wine (food or anything that will hurt you) when it is red, when it sparkles in the cup, when it swirls around smoothly (looks good!). At the last it bites like a serpent and stings like a viper. (ouch! Is it really worth it?) Proverbs 23:21,22.

Practically speaking, we need to place some barriers in our lives. For example, let’s say you are embracing a healthy lifestyle. Do not continually look at or watch the things that will derail you Don’t look at the candy you have stashed in your cabinet but get it out of the house. Replace it with something good for you (say a bowl of fruit).

Prayer:

“Lord, help us control what we allow in front of our eyes, and, consequently into our spirits. Thank you that You have given us the ability to choose right things to put in front of our eyes through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Instead of watching cooking shows or food commercials on TV, watch whatever uplifts and encourages you in your journey to optimum health and wellness. You will be amazed at how much this will help you. Choose TV shows and movies that edify you, build your faith and draw you closer to God and His Word rather than those that endorse evil, non-Biblical lifestyles and attitudes.

Be Greatly Blessed!