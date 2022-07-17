Sunday Reflections

She had a sister named Mary who sat beside the Lord at his feet listening to him speak.

Martha, burdened with much serving, came to him and said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me by myself to do the serving? Tell her to help me.” The Lord said to her in reply, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things.There is need of only one thing.

Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”(Lk10:38-42).

Welcoming visitors is at the heart of today’s readings. In the first reading Abraham played host to unknown men who turned out to be angels of God. The end of the story showed that generosity to stranger can attract God’s favours. Abraham’s wife who had no child was promised a son in a year’s time because of the generous welcome they offered to strangers.

In the gospel, Jesus was received by two ladies. The younger one sat at the feet of Jesus to listen to him while the elder ran about to make sure that Jesus receives a good hosting. At a time the elder sister got annoyed at Jesus and her sister and even scolded Jesus for allowing her sister to be staying and listening to him while she worked alone. Jesus used the opportunity to draw her attention to an aspect of hosting strangers that is often lacking in most encounters: the fact of sitting down and listening to one another. This, for Jesus, is more useful than just providing material succour. For Jesus it is the only thing that matters.

Welcoming stranger is natural to humanity. When we were born as babies we were warmly received by those around us. It was the first thing we received. As we grow up we see our parents welcoming people with the best of what they have, sometimes giving to others good things that they do not ordinarily eat. As we become independent we still continue to practice the virtue. We don’t really need any teaching on this today because we all know how useful the virtue is, both in social and religious life. Today Jesus is drawing our attention to something that we might be missing, something that should accompany welcoming others, namly listening. This act of listening is not limited to strangers. It should also touch the relationship within the family especially within married couples. Sometimes some people claim that they are running around to provide their family with all their material needs and the family is still complaining that he or she does not love them. The answer is that they need more than material things. They need to be listened to, to dialogue with.

Many marriages are not working today because the partners have neglected the pleasure of sitting at one another’s feet to listen as Mary did with Jesus. Listening and discussing gives energy to couples to withstand the stress of marriage. Young married people should learn to sit down at least once a week to evaluate their married life. Nothing can replace this one thing that is necessary, not money, not gifts, not vacations. If Martha had sat to listen to Jesus she would have been less stressed, she would have remained calm like Mary. That was why Jesus told her that Mary has chosen the best part.