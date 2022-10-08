“Obey my words, and treasure my commands. Keep my commands and live, and guard my instructions … Tie them to your fingers; write them on the tablet of your heart. Say to wisdom, “You are my sister,” and call understanding your relative.” – *Proverbs 7:1-4 CSB*

Some think the Bible provides just one of many options to consider. They think we can believe what we want, do the things we like, and ignore guidelines that seem challenging. They want to choose what they concentrate on and pay more attention to ideas that sound more attractive.

In writing so many proverbs, Solomon reminded us of why it is critical to be serious about learning the Word and living by its principles. He shared his personal experiences, mistakes he had made, and things he wished he had taken more seriously. And he offered his advice to others, particularly his son.

Solomon learned the importance of having a reverent attitude toward God’s Word, not just thinking about His words but obeying them and putting them into practice. We should not question His commands but treasure them, realize they are central to life, and guard His instructions as precious and critically important truths.

Solomon urges us to fill our minds with the Word. To fill our minds, we should not just read the Bible occasionally but spend quality time with the Word daily. We must apply biblical principles and be guided by those truths, realizing that it is critical for health, success, peace, and direction.

How serious are you about God’s Word? How committed are you to studying His Word? Is it just one of many options for you? Or is it the very foundation of your life?

*Reflection Question:*

How is your attitude toward God’s Word seen in the way you spend time?

*Prayer*

Father, give me a greater hunger to know Your Word. Help me apply Your principles in my life today. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 7