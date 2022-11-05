Leadership is a phenomenon embedded in experience. As such this article examines leadership against the backdrop of the disciplines of philosophy (ontology, epistemology, politics, axiology and ethics, and aesthetics) with particular emphasis on phenomenology. It is therefore, my humble suggestion that leaders and followers understand and filter subjective experiences through self-reflection until self-awareness is achieved in the moment by pausing and filtering subjective experiences before responding to people and situations.

As a consequence, our intentions can be ethically focused, politically mitigated, and directed appropriately. Additionally, inappropriate intentions can be assuaged if the leader is self-aware and present in the moment of distress particularly in our peculiar situation and circumstances in Nigeria. Therefore, we will like to focus this article on the transformational leadership of the ruling party, APC’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT). A personality transcending narrow limits of tribe and religion with a mindset and attributes of a phenomenal leadership. Nigeria as a nation in dire need of a leader with the patience and sense of responsibility and commitment, and somebody who understands the national psyche and mood of the nation.

Instructively, BAT, laid the foundation for a modern Lagos State between 1999-2007 and leap frogged the IGR from a paltry N600m per month to over N10B monthly and it is upon that foundation that successive administrations of Lagos state have leveraged to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians. However, it is imperative to also recognize the joint efforts through participative governance, the citizenry can be empowered and re-energized to make active commitments and contributions toward achieving collective growth and sustainable development.

As a matter of fact, the intellectual’s says he is the one, the legal/financial guru’s says he has the capacity, the technocrats queue behind him, the media says he’s a master strategist, the politicians says he’s our leader; they call him the “CAPO” we call him Jagaban. Bold leadership is not what you think. BOLD leadership is: Building trust – Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship and it’s absolutely critical for successful leadership. Leadership without trust results in fear, withdrawal, compliance, and risk aversion. Unarguably the party with a workable solution for our beloved country Nigeria through a well documented policy ‘Renewed hope’ that has capacity to navigate us through the storm.

Instructively, leading with trust creates an environment of safety and freedom that result in collaboration, creativity, risk-taking, and innovation. The most successful leaders are trust builders. There’s no two ways about it. Bold leadership is not about you; it’s about the people you lead. Ultimately, bold lead from the front. Jagaban unapologetically is a bold, visionary and a reformist. The restiveness in the southeast will soon be a thing of the past… campaign council approves Monday campaign in all the southeast states beginning from next week. Such is the boldness expected of a great and transformational leadership.

Interestingly, Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe of the same religion won overwhelmingly the 1993 presidential election annulled for spurious reasons. Many have shared their opinions that Muslim Muslim ticket is the only way to go for Tinubu’s presidency even though in the other hand, some of our compatriots have disagreed and described it as counter-productive. At the time the former SGF and APC chieftain Engr. Babachir David Lawal from the North is against Muslim Muslim ticket, his counterpart from the South The current chief whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji-Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia), said it is the only way to brighten their chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Therefore, as we approach the 2023 general elections, we are about to witness a reenactment to our lost glory of the 1993 general elections. June 12, 1993, the day Nigerians trooped out en masse to elect Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, a Yoruba man, from the southwest as President of Nigeria. On that day, Nigerians discounted primordial sentiments and ignored the centrifugal forces at the heart of the Nigerian question. Abiola did something unusual. He presented before Nigerians, a Muslim-Muslim ticket. His running mate was Baba Gana Kingibe, another Muslim, a Northerner. Nigerians didn’t bother about that. They wanted change. They wanted progress.

Finally, I like to conclude this article that focuses on transformational leadership by discouraging divisiveness and seeking for nation-building devoid of personal aggrandizement. Nigeria will be great again.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com