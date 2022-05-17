The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) unveils Bitnob as its sponsor

Bitnob today became an Elite Sponsor of the Nigeria Professional Football League after signing a multi-year deal today and was unveiled by the League Management Company (LMC).

Bitnob is a technology and financial services company built on top of Bitcoin technologies. Bitnob offers automated Bitcoin savings and purchases, Bitcoin collateralized loans, remittance services, OTC, and business applications that make it easier for people to transition into the Bitcoin economy.

Reacting to this growth LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said: “I want to congratulate Bitnob for believing in us. Bernard walked into my office and said he won’t leave until the deal is closed, that was how much he believed in us.”

Bitnob CEO, Bernard Parah: “Today is a big day for me and my team. We are here to work with the LMC as we believe that football, being hope for lots of people cannot be overlooked.”

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick: “The NFF will be protective of this partnership and ensure that Bitnob gets all the leverages deserved.”

Chairman, NPFL Club Owners, Barrister Isaac Danladi: “I want to sincerely appreciate you on behalf of the 20 NPFL clubs for deeming it fit partner with the LMC. We are 100% in support of this deal as it is an exciting time for us all.”

Sometimes in September last year, LMC unveiled bet9ja as an “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL”

In December, last year, Hero Lager beer, a product of International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), announced its partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League to officially sponsor football clubs from the South-Eastern part of the country. The clubs that benefited from the deals are Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Heartland FC of Owerri, Rangers United of Enugu, Ifeanyi Uba FC, and Abia Warriors FC including Rivers United.

