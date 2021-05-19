The News Chronicle Interviews Anambra Guber Aspirant, Ben Etiaba Tomorrow

184 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 19, 2021
The News Chronicle, an online Newspaper based in Abuja, will on Thursday May 20, 2021 interview an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant, Chief Ben Etiaba for the Anambra Gubernatorial election billed to hold November this year.
The one-on-one interview will be conducted by the Editor-in-Chief of the Newspaper, Jideofor Adibe, a Professor of Political Science at Nasarawa State University, Keffi and publisher of Adonis & Abbey Publishers, a London and Abuja-based publisher of professional books and peer-reviewed and indexed academic journals.
The interview will hold by 10.am Nigerian time and the focus will be on sundry issues in Anambra as well as national developments.
Members of the public are invited to join the session. To watch via zoom, click https://zoom.us/j/99389286938?pwd=dk8rNWNVZjVUNTBDcFk3c0NKRTdsUT09
You can watch the session live on Facebook through https://web.facebook.com/thenewschronicleNigeria

