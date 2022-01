Aged 10, Mbongeni penned

a unique, heroic movie script

titled The Unstoppable Coronation

which grew on show-biz lovers and all

and shot him into global fame and fortune.

He acknowledges to have been inspired

by Malavath Poorna, the youngest Indian

and the youngest female in the world

to scale the Mount Everest, on May 25th ,

2014, aged just 13 years 11 months.