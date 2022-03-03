The Mysteries Behind Its Ebbs And Flows

a deep, diverse and dynamic gift,

delicate, it is full of ebbs and flows,

bravo, at times our life flows toward

our dreams, desires and ambitions,

so we sing in celebration , we toast

to the fulfillment of our missions,

we rejoice when it croons with us,

we wonder and wither when the tide

of life flows away from our dreams,

desires, endeavors and intentions,

more often than not ,when we struggle

against the current, we seem to lose sight

of the fact that life is neither static

nor linear, it is dynamic and erratic,

we struggle to accept that life has

its natural cycles , ups and downs,

it has its natural ebbs and flows,

its phases, seasons, lessons ,reasons,

during periods when it flows, we tend

to feel its meaning, movement ,rhythm,

when it ebbs, its cadence seems to slip off,

we struggle to get a grip on its tempo ,tactic,

yet it surely teaches us to navigate its ebbs

and flows with a measure of stability and hope,

with a degree of grace, positivity and flexibility,

it teaches us to be grateful, graceful ,thoughtful,

to appreciate and accept its dynamism,

to value fun, favors ,logs, intentional love,