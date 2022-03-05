The Muslims: Between Dictatorial Russia And Liberal West’s Double Standard

The recent crisis between Russia and Ukraine is unfortunate. The former, no doubt, is one of the most powerful countries in the world—military wise. The latter is far less powerful but backed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This organization was created for collective security of member states with the United States as the most powerful and thus a leading member.

The crisis which we hope would be managed and prevented from lapsing into war has already been described as a prelude to (or symptom of) World War III. In this period of global economic crisis and increased sophistication of Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD) with far reaching destructive effects, one can only imagine the ensuing devastation. Therefore, muscle flexing should not be encouraged. We fervently pray it does not lead to war.

The crisis has suddenly overshadowed many world concerns prior to it. For instance, COVID-19, along with its variants, does not make the news anymore. This heightens suspicion about its reality. But the truth is: the future is bleaker with a gloomy specter of World War III than the killer COVID. This might explain why attention to it has nosedived.

Nations, states or countries have started making alliance. Some for Russia, some for United States led NATO, and some undecided. Yet some have chosen to maintain neutrality as passive or active spectators. So where do the Muslims or the Muslim World stand?

Honestly, the crisis—as I prefer to call it, hoping that it will not escalate into war—has nothing to do with religion. Judaism, Christianity, or Islam is not a consideration. The most important thing is interest. Some countries like Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, and Myanmar are likely to identify with Russia for economic or strategic interests and also to spite the West for its hypocritical double standard; not because Russia is tolerant towards the Muslims or any religion.

Cuba is an age long ideological ally of Russia and nothing but support is expected. Most African countries which are the unfortunate proverbial grass beneath the two fighting elephants would like to maintain timid neutrality. Not because they like peace, but because they do not constitute a power bloc in the international arena where power reigns supreme.

Russian attack on Ukraine has indeed drawn sufficient international condemnation from world leaders. Yet, many view the Ukraine crisis as a making of the West, especially the United States. The Iran Supreme leader is very clear on this. He said among others; “The United States regime is a crisis-creating and crisis-living one. It feeds on crisis.” “The root cause of the Ukraine crisis is the US and the West’s policies.” “The US has dragged Ukraine to this point.”

Russia’s attack has been criticized as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is true of an ideal global system. But the reality is that ideal global system only exists as a wishful thinking. Until the world umpire—the United Nations—becomes democratized and justice defines its operation, idealism in international politics shall remain a utopian concept. If Russia actually violates Ukraine’s sovereignty, the United States’ and NATO’s violation is way worse. Their atrocities in Iraq, in Libya, in Afghanistan, in Syria etc. remain the worst and most deceptive violation of sovereign states in the modern world.

Russia’s actions has also been described as correction of history and a necessity to rebalance to the world. True or not, the Muslim should not fall in love with Russia. President Vladimir Putin’s sustained romance with the Muslim world is nothing but strategic. The phrase “a leopard never change its spot” perfectly depicts of Russia’s character.

Russia is a very powerful state which is rooted in communist ideology—an ideology which prescriptions are dangerous to the survival of modern world. Very repressive, very brutal and very impervious to opposing ideas. Due to its dehumanizing and unbearable dictatorialness, many fragmented states, after the collapse of the former USSR, were pacey to escape the repressive jackboots of Russia and become sovereigns—independent of Russia.

Also, the Muslim World should neither hug nor allow to be hugged by the West. Though liberal, progressive and democratic, the latter’s discrimination; selective justice; and double standard will always leave the Muslim World at the receiving end. The racist West’s bias against the Muslim World has come to the fore again. It runs to help Ukraine against Russia but shows neither pity nor mercy to Gaza, Yemen, or Syria for the avoidable daily killings which has become the norm. The Palestinian question remains unaddressed because of the people involved.

This shows the unenviable position of the Muslims to the global powers and in global politics. Sectarian issues and ideological debates have weakened their resolve and frittered away their strength. Unity, a major source of strength, is thrown into the junkyard. Love of worldly things and competition for material acquisition have made sacrifice for the progress of the Ummah (community) a forgotten thing.

Anyway, the Prophet (SAW) was right. He said: “The people will soon summon one another to attack you, just as people seated around a platter of food invite one another to consume that food.” Someone asked the Prophet: “Will that be because of our small number at that time?” The Prophet said: “No you will be many, but you will be like the rubbish of the flood. Allah will extract from the hearts of your enemies their fear and Allah will cast in your hearts wahn (weakness).” Someone asked the Prophet: “What does wahn mean?” The Prophet said: “The love of the dunya (the world) and the dislike of death” (Abu Dawood).

The Muslims should seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the world to West’s double standard and condemn it. The Muslim World should unite to constitute a power bloc in the international arena. This will guarantee balance of power that will curtail the excesses of a would-be aggressor.

Abdulkadir Salaudeen

