The musings of a Ruga girl: Nigeria, delving into the abyss of corruption

As I perused the digital realm on my handheld device, I stumbled upon a plethora of scandalous revelations concerning our nation’s public officials. It became glaringly evident that these individuals have not only looted the wealth of our country but continue to perpetuate its impoverishment, all the while basking brazenly in the public eye. I couldn’t help but wonder if the citizens of our nation truly comprehend the magnitude of the pilfering inflicted upon us by these corrupt figures.

Compelled by this disheartening realization, I instinctively sought solace in the presence of Mallam, a man of deep insight and discernment. Upon recounting to him the shocking revelations I had encountered, his countenance revealed a profound displeasure, and he peered directly into my eyes to assert that corruption is an abhorrent and treacherous act perpetrated in the shadows, behind closed doors—a repugnant stain on our collective conscience.

With lucidity, he continued to expound upon Nigeria’s standing in Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perception Index, wherein our country scored a dismal 24 out of 100, placing us at the 150th position out of 180 nations assessed. This ignominious rank implies that our public sector is perceived as one of the most corrupt globally.

The confluence of political power and wealth in Nigeria is closely intertwined with the oil and gas industries, which are predominantly controlled by the state-owned Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC). These industries contribute to over 90% of our country’s export revenues. However, the insidious influence of politicians who own or hold shares in these ventures diminishes tax revenues from the energy sector, resulting in an unequal distribution of Nigeria’s energy wealth throughout the nation.

Monetized politics during elections has become pervasive, fostering an environment rife with corruption within the government. The allocation of government appointments is often dictated by business arrangements and familial allegiances, paving the way for politicians, officials, and their business associates—the ruling elite—to amass wealth through the back door, bestowing lucrative contracts upon their loyal supporters.

Disturbingly, even in 2018, numerous government employees received annual salaries surpassing $1 million—an unsettling testament to corruption permeating every echelon of Nigerian governance. From grandiose contract fraud at the highest levels to petty bribery, money laundering schemes, embezzlement, and the siphoning of salaries meant for fictitious workers, corruption within our state apparatus exacts a devastating toll, amounting to billions of dollars annually.

This leads us to ponder whether the youth of our nation truly comprehend how corruption impedes our quest for genuine development and progress. Unsurprisingly, potential investors shy away from our shores due to the corrosive effects of corruption, seeking instead an environment where equal opportunity abounds, untainted by the financial losses incurred by deceitful, unscrupulous politicians and government officials. The opportunity cost of their absence is an incalculable loss, depriving us of countless transformative projects that have found refuge in more virtuous lands.

These corrupt individuals, driven by their insatiable greed, not only pillage the nation’s wealth but also compromise the values of truth, equity, and fairness. Corruption transcends mere personal transgressions; it has entrenched itself as a cultural affliction—a way of life permeating individuals, companies, communities, governments, and entire nations. Corrupt nations, camouflaged behind massive corporations, seek to exploit weaker nations, encroaching upon their assets through financial loans purportedly allocated for essential infrastructural development. Contracts are signed, lining the pockets of unscrupulous government officials who, unwittingly trapped by their own deceit and greed, become hostages in this cycle of corruption.

From my vantage point, corruption in Nigeria is unequivocally a form of theft and national plunder. Those ensconced in the corridors of power pilfer from every stratum of society, leaving no one untouched by their malevolent acts. We all suffer when corruption runs rampant, be it in the educational sector, NNPC, NIMASA, the banking industry, or the civil service—the list stretches endlessly.

In my conviction, corruption is akin to a viral disease, relentlessly sapping the vitality from anything virtuous. It festers within a society, perpetuating a state of perpetual sickness. Corruption is an insidious moral virus; where it thrives, so does poverty.

As I introspectively mull over these matters, Mallam interjects with a somber tone, remarking that corruption yields fleeting benefits solely for those who partake in its sinister dance, while the remainder of society becomes victims of theft, deception, dishonesty, and the web of lies upon which corruption thrives.

Nigeria, the nation with the world’s largest black population and a beacon of black democracy, also ranks as the second most religious nation globally. Yet, regrettably, we find ourselves absent from the roster of upholders of religious values. Although our constitution is secular, guaranteeing freedom of religion and equal treatment under the law regardless of one’s religious beliefs, Nigeria comprises states with distinct Muslim and Christian traditions. The behaviors of adherents are invariably influenced by the cultural and geographical disparities among these groups.

Ironically, in the pursuit of public office, many Nigerians exploit the symbols and rhetoric of religion, capitalizing on them to secure positions of power. However, once ensconced in these offices, they shamelessly exploit both the populace and the state to satisfy their avarice and selfish interests, betraying those who once placed their trust in them.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Mallam abruptly declares his need for rest, leaving me to retreat to my room, where I contemplate brewing a cup of tea. The remnants of our conversation linger in my thoughts, prompting questions about the future of our youth amidst this quagmire. Those who partake in corruption have consciously chosen evil over good, falsehood over truth, and personal gain over the collective well-being of all.

I opine that corruption can only be vanquished when the people collectively determine that they have suffered enough and decide to take action. Nigeria, and indeed Africa as a whole, must nurture a new generation of young individuals untainted by corruption. Through their unity, mutual support, and unyielding determination, they can forge a new society, untainted by corruption—a realm of beauty and integrity.

Taking a deep breath, I retrieve my mug and fill it with tea, savoring the serenity of the night’s mellifluous ambiance.

*Sumayya Abubakar is a development worker, she is an educationist, and peace builder. She is the lead of Plateau based Muryar Fulani Peace Initiative Network Inc. She runs a schools’ system for marginalised populations in Plateau state, North central of Nigeria and can be reached at sumaiyaabubakar92@gmail.com

