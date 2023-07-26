The most expensive neighborhoods in FCT, Abuja

The most expensive neighborhoods and Properties in FCT, Abuja

In Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria, there are upscale neighborhoods known for their high property prices and luxurious living.

They include;

1. Maitama

Maitama is an upscale neighborhood in Abuja featuring large, luxurious homes & properties, good security, and excellent amenities. It possesses expensive properties, upscale hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers. Maitama is home to many diplomats, politicians, and wealthy individuals. It is also home to several gated communities with their security. A 5-bedroom detached house in Maitama can cost anywhere from ₦200 million to ₦1 billion.

2. Asokoro

Secondly, Asokoro is home to the presidential villa and many other government buildings and properties, making it one of the most secure neighborhoods in Abuja. It is also home to several embassies and high-end hotels. Asokoro is known for its large, luxurious homes and its upscale amenities, such as golf courses, shopping malls, and private schools. A 4-bedroom detached house in Asokoro can cost anywhere from ₦100 million to ₦500 million.

3. Katampe Extension

Also, Katampe Extension is a newer neighborhood in Abuja that is quickly becoming popular with the wealthy. It is home to several gated communities with their security. Katampe Extension is also close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, making it a convenient place to live for those who travel frequently. However, A 5-bedroom duplex in Katampe Extension can cost anywhere from ₦100 million to ₦200 million.

4. Wuse II

Wuse II is a commercial district in Abuja that is home to several high-rise office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls. It is also home to several upscale residential apartments. Wuse II is a convenient place to live if you work in the city center. A 3-bedroom apartment in Wuse II can cost anywhere from ₦50 million to ₦100 million.

5. Garki

Garki is a neighborhood in Abuja that is known for its high-end housing. The prices of houses in Garki are generally higher than the prices of houses in other neighborhoods in Abuja, such as Gwarimpa and Utako. However, there are still some affordable houses in Garki, especially in the older neighborhoods. A 3-bedroom apartment in Garki can cost anywhere from ₦30 million to ₦55 million.

6. Apo

Apo is a neighborhood in Abuja that is known for its high-end housing. The prices of houses in Apo are generally higher than the prices of houses in other neighborhoods in Abuja, such as Gwarimpa and Utako. However, there are still some affordable houses in Apo, especially in the older neighborhoods. However, A 3-bedroom apartment in Apo can cost anywhere from ₦25 million to ₦50 million.

7. Gwarinpa

Gwarinpa is a large, planned residential community in Abuja. It is home to a wide range of people, from middle-class families to wealthy individuals. Gwarimpa is known for its wide streets, green spaces, and affordable housing. Also, The prices of houses in Gwarimpa are generally lower than the prices of houses in other expensive neighborhoods in Abuja, such as Asokoro and Maitama. However, there are still some very expensive houses in Gwarimpa, especially in the newer, gated communities. A 4-bedroom townhouse in Gwarimpa can cost anywhere from ₦30 million to ₦50 million.

8. Jabi

In addition, Jabi is a centrally located neighborhood in Abuja that is home to several government offices, embassies, and businesses. It is also home to several upscale hotels and restaurants. Jabi is a convenient place to live if you work in the city center. A 3-bedroom apartment in Jabi can cost anywhere from ₦20 million to ₦50 million.

9. Life Camp

Furthermore, Life Camp is a new neighborhood in Abuja that is quickly becoming popular with the wealthy. It is home to several gated communities with their security. Life Camp is also close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, making it a convenient place to live for those who travel frequently. A 5-bedroom duplex in Life Camp can cost anywhere from ₦50 million to ₦100 million.

10. Utako

Utako is a residential neighborhood in Abuja that is home to a mix of people from different income levels. It is known for its affordable housing and its proximity to the University of Abuja. Utako is a convenient place to live if you are looking for a more affordable option in Abuja. A 4-bedroom townhouse in Utako can cost anywhere from ₦15 million to ₦30 million.

Note the factors that affect the price of a house include:

The size of the house

The location of the house

The amenities of the house

The condition of the house

The demand for houses in the area

Also, If considering buying a house in any of these neighborhoods, it is important to do your research and compare prices. Also, consult with a real estate agent to get an accurate estimate of the value of properties.