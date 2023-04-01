It was reported that in any given week,
Ohood bint Khalfan Roumi, the Minister
of Happiness for the United Arab Emirates
is no stranger to strange requests like:
I got a traffic ticket, Honourable Madam
Minister, and guess what? I’ve no idea
how to fix it. Minister, can you imagine,
my parents won’t accept my marriage!
Despite receiving awkward pleas like:
Please make us happy, she steadily
stated, “This is serious business for the
government. It’s no laughing matter”.
When interviewed about what it means
to lead a portfolio that seeks to promote
happiness ,a positive attitude in government,
and life, H.E. Roumi does not mince her words.
“What is the purpose of government if it
does not work toward the happiness of
the people? It’s the duty and role of the
government to create the right conditions”.
The minister talks about the creation
of conducive conditions in which citizens
have jobs, sound infrastructure, empowerment,
a good education, healthcare ,safety and security.
“It touches on medicine, health, sciences,” she explains.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s President Ramaphosa appointed
a minister of electricity in the face of that nation’s worst-ever
power crisis which has wreaked chaos and frustration. Needless
to say that the new minister is under pressure. So is the ANC. I hear
queries like: “Sir, be serious, are you in the dark that we’re angry?”
