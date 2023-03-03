There are two extremes in life. Whatever the case may be never allow yourself to be found anywhere near any of them. Such extremes are not a good place to be no matter how promising and consoling they may appear.

We are in a very difficult moment as a Nation. Nerves are frayed. Emotions are rising, the unimaginable is becoming the best way to ply , creating somesort of an escape route, a justification for the pains of injustices glaringly meted out to us as a nation.

We are at a point in our life as a nation when all manner of things are becoming plausible once they can be seen as assuaging the travail and broad day light rape we are subjected to.

We are in very critical and sensitive moment in our life as nation when our reasoning and sense of critical thinking may be overwhelmed by sentiments , passion and rage.

We are at a cross road, with many options, as plausible as they appear, plying towards the extreme of any of the options may not be reasonable. Things are oftentimes not what they appear to be expecially when emotions are high and the capacity of the mind to process information dispassionately shallow and weak.

In moments like this, it is always safer to apply the principle of middle point. It might after all not be the best option but it is always safer and less expensive to manage if things begin to go awry.

Since Wednesday morning when the Chairman of INEC declared Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, a lot has happened, seen , heard and said on the social media spaces.

We have seen various reports, all manner of video evidences of election rigging and in most cases some strategic actions that should be taken to reclaim the stolen mandate. Left to some, INEC Chairman and those that were responsible for this manipulations would have long been in their graves’, resting in pieces. What would such solve? Nothing!!

Always stand at the middle point in life. It is always cost-effective. When emotions run wide, sentiments triggered, when the critical thinking of a man gets compromised by emotional feelings of being used and cheated, acting in such frame of mind is always dangerous.

Regrets are bound to surface and makes whatever actions taken very senseless in retrospect.

Great men do not talk flippantly. They don’t jump into actions without thinking through them and the best place to stay to process these options is at the middle point of the circle of life.

My sincere advice to Obidents all over the globe is to stay at the middle. Stay at the middle as you release information. Stay at the middle as you vent your anger. Stay at the middle as you divulge sensitive information, “Dioche anaghi ekwu cha Ihe ohuru na elu” ( A palm wine tapper does not say all that he sees )

Maintain the middle point, a place of virtue, where one will hadly get it wrong. Remember, courage lies between cowardice at one end and recklessness at the other end. The game is over and our victory is non negotiable

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

