At the return to democracy in 1999, every state in Nigeria mapped out peculiar strategies for even distribution of executive powers across its senatorial zones. Enugu state was not left out. Its political gladiators swiftly conjectured a power rotation formular that brought in Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani of Nkanu West as governor to go on behalf of Enugu East Senatorial zone. After eight years of concentrating all social amenities and development infrastructures in the zone, his tenure came to an end in 2007.

Barr. Sullivan Chime took the mantle for Ndi Enugu West zone. Though he could safely be adjudged to be more cosmopolitan in citing developmental projects, he nevertheless favoured his people more. And in all these periods, Ndi Nsukka “sat by the rivers of Babylon,” where they wept and lamented infrastructural stagnation that became their lots for sixteen years (Ps.137:1).

So, when 2015 arrived, they hissed sighs of relief. Their much expected time have finally come, and they were full of hopes for it. They wanted to choose innovative leader who would salvage the widening infrastructural gap in their zone.

Little did they know that what awaits them was desolate betrayal from their stakeholders and political players. PDP being the dominant party in the state at the time zoned its ticket to Nsukka, promising them optimal infrastructural development — replication of what the other two past governors did for Udi and Nkanu zones.

Considering that Engr. Vita Abba who was the party’s Chairman in the state was from Nsukka, it was certain that the flag will be given to the best candidate with convincing track records. But far from that lofty expectation, the primary election came and Engr. Abba shortchanged his own people, colluded with enemies of the zone for his selfish interest, and foisted Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on them.

Level playing ground was jettisoned at both primary and general elections. This, as always, gave rise to mediocrity ruling the day. Having spent twelve unproductive years in the House of Representatives for Udenu/Igbo Eze North, Ugwuanyi was never considered by Ndi Nsukka for this once-in-lifetime opportunity. But as he dipped hands into his deep pockets, the greed of the likes of Engr. Abba displaced their sense of patriotism and they fall for his whimsical antics. And the rest became story.

Why is this analysis important?

It is important because native wisdom of Ndi Nsukka teaches that “Onye amaghi ebe mmiri bidoro mawa ya, agaghi ama ebe o noro kwusi.” This essay was set to help us know in local idiom “where the rains started beating us,” and how we should

shelter under the trees of optimism for 2023. To design and deploy a strategy of defiance and hope that will propel us to better future by rejecting PDP and their selfish politicians at the polls.

It is to help us place this ugly part our history in public sphere for a healthy discussion, to guide our people in the coming days, as we march to the polls. We can’t keep silent and watch as Ndi Nsukka repeats their past mistakes.

“There comes a time” warns Martin Luther king Jr, “when silence is betrayal.”

Nsukka people has been shortchanged in politics by their own leaders. Such betrayal of public trust is fatal.

For Steven Deitz “one should rather die than be betrayed. There is no deceit in death. It delivers precisely what it has promised. Betrayal is the willful slaughter of hope”

If Gov. Ugwuanyi, as considered by some analysts, is a generational failure, then those whose erroneous decisions brought him to power should share in his blames. They are all accomplices to his failures.

What else can be good from Vita Abba, after he maliciously foisted an Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Nsukka people as his preferred candidate? Today, after subjecting us to eight years of untold hardship under Ugwuanyi’s failed regime, he is out, deceiving our people again to vote him for House of Representatives.

As many said at the passage of Sen. Fide Okoro in May 2020, may nothing like Vita Abba ever happen to Nsukka again, and may our land prosper irrespective of him.

© Nduka Ugwueje writes from Ngwuru Nsukka

ugwuejen12@gmail.com