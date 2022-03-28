Some have wandered away from these and turned to meaningless talk. They want to be teachers of the law, but they do not know what they are talking about or what they so confidently affirm.’ 1 Timothy 1:6-7 (NIV).

Paul is referring to false teachers at Ephesus who constructed vast speculative theories and then argued about the minor details of their wholly imaginary ideas.

Arguments about details sent them off on interesting, but totally irrelevant tangents and caused the believers to miss the intent of God’s message. Therefore, believers were led astray by teachings and speculations that emphasized nothing more than the empty words of men.

Today we should allow nothing to distract us from the Good News of salvation in Jesus Christ, which is the main tenet of Scripture. Satan enjoys nothing more than when the Body of Christ becomes side-tracked on non-essentials.

Such meaningless talk and argument that goes around in circles, stops Christians from doing what God called us to do – love the lost. As God’s church must ensure that we are keeping the main thing, the main thing.

Prayer:

‘Lord, forgive me for becoming so side-tracked on discussions that are not promoting your words and showing love to others. I am so easily diverted. Help me to focus on what is most important. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Do we find ourselves caught up in discussions that are not the main tenets of Scripture? What might God being saying to us about this? Could it be that in all our talking we have lost sight of what is the main thing?

Perhaps it is time to review the simple message of the gospel and the clear instruction Christ gave to us before departing to be with His Father. Let the message of the gospel fill our hearts and flow from our speech so that we might keep His words the main thing in our life.

Be Greatly Blessed!