Few days ago, like wild harmmatan fire the video clip of the banishment of two siblings from Lude in Ahiazu Mbaise in Imo State who allegedly were living like husband and wife was spreading on social media .

It was a bad sight for me, something I couldn’t imagine how it all happened. It looked bizarre and neausating. Nothing could be worse than that. Where did they get the feelings? How did it all start? Were they under some kind of curse or demonic manipulation? Was it something that was natural to them which their instincts accepted as normal?

There was nothing I did not think about, in all my thoughts there was none that came close either to justify or rationalize such act. It was a flat no go area for me.

Same reaction I guess many who watched the clip felt too. The clip without exaggeration was about the fift clips of incestous acts I have watched.

The one that burst my brain was one that was seduced by his younger sister. They all lost their parents to Boko Haram. Living alone at the middle of nowhere all to themselves , finding solace and comfort in the warmth embrace of each other, sexual attraction and behavior became their lot. In this case it produced kids, bad and complicated!

At a point in their incestous living the brother wanted to move on by trying to get married to another woman, the sister who felt cheated and possibly used said a flat no, threatening fire and brimstone in an act that ordinarily should make them cover their faces in shame .

That is the world we are. A lot of strange things happening and people getting too comfortable, emboldened and most times using it as a bragging right.

I condemn every act of incest, adultery , homosexuality, lesbianism etc. They may not have caused the feelings in them but the feelings can be controlled .

I want to believe that nobody chooses their gender identity, who they get attracted to sexually , how they feel inside either as a lesbian, gay etc these are things we all react to based on one’s biological chemistry.

Should they then be killed, banished, outlawed or some inhuman actions meted out on them?

I say this because of how those Lude siblings were banished, leaving them to continue in same act that they claimed defiled their sacred land .

It is for me the worst kind of hypocrisy. What else could be desecrating a sacred land? Only incest? What about adultery? Stealing? Undue discrimination and victimization of widows? Wouldn’t such desecrate the sanity and sacredness of the land ?

Recently Pope Francis condemned the criminalization of LGBT. Many may have had their pebbles handy to pelt his Holiness. Before you carry out such , ask yourself what would Christ do in such circumstances?. Treat them as criminals and close up the various windows of showing them love, affection etc as human and helping them to heal and overcome such abnormality which most times they have no control on?.

The Lude case was unjust, inhuman and at best description unchristian. The two siblings can be helped, banishing them isn’t an option. A Saint was once a sinner and a sinner today has the prospect of becoming a Saint tomorrow.

There are more to their speedy banishment than meets the eyes. Umunna can be mischievous sometimes!

# Lude bring them back and help them heal.

# Banishing them solves nothing rather it makes them more vulnerable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jarlath Opara

Jarlsthuche@gmail.com