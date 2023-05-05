The last time I saw him, he was serious,

he wasn’t joking about windswept islands,

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

he was contemptuous of tedious ,tawdry

and toadying political tricks and filthy frisks.

The last time I had a chat with him in a banking

hall, he hit out at bank robbers and compared the gang

to pilotless planes that passengers couldn’t trust their lives

and the dear lives of their families with at any given time.

The last time I saw comedian Sibabhekile, he neither touched

on stomach-turning spendthrifts and thieves nor on smugglers,

yet, he cautioned people against dining with a plague of locusts

and told contestants found to be using AI that they will be barred

from his comic contests, and their Artificial Intelligence arrested.