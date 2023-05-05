The last time I saw him, he was serious,
he wasn’t joking about windswept islands,
he was contemptuous of tedious ,tawdry
and toadying political tricks and filthy frisks.
The last time I had a chat with him in a banking
hall, he hit out at bank robbers and compared the gang
to pilotless planes that passengers couldn’t trust their lives
and the dear lives of their families with at any given time.
The last time I saw comedian Sibabhekile, he neither touched
on stomach-turning spendthrifts and thieves nor on smugglers,
yet, he cautioned people against dining with a plague of locusts
and told contestants found to be using AI that they will be barred
from his comic contests, and their Artificial Intelligence arrested.
