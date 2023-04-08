In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Provider, the Bestower. In His Hands are the repositories of everything. He divided the religious matters between His servants, just as He divided the worldly matters between them. So among them are scholars, worshippers and the righteous. Just as among them are the disobedient, disbelievers and hypocrites. We praise Him (Allah) in a manner befitting His Majesty and Grandeur. He gave this Ummah (nation) Lailatul Qadr (Night of Decree) that is better than 1000 months. And He gave this Ummah abundant goodness. In these nights He has mercies and bestowals that He gives to the people of the Mosques and Qur’an. And He deprives the heedless and negligent. His Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to make I’tikaf (seclusion in the Mosque) seeking Lailatul Qadr (Night of Decree). He made I’tikaf in the beginning and middle of Ramadan then he was informed that the Lailatul Qadr was in the last ten nights so he established I’tikaf in those nights.

So be conscious of Allah and fill these virtuous nights with acts of obedience to Allah. For it is a great season from the seasons of the hereafter, and the profit within them is much and the pardoning of Allah within them is generous. And in these nights, Allah liberates many from the hellfire, and no one is careless in striving except the deprived.

“So race to [all that is] good. To Allah is your return all together, and He will [then] inform you concerning that over which you used to differ.” [Qur’an, 5:48]

Dear brothers and sisters! These last ten nights/days have appeared and they are quick to conclude and depart. And they are the best part of Ramadan. When these great ten nights entered, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to emphasise seeking forgiveness and he used to awaken his family for their sake. He (Peace be upon him) used to make I’tikaf in them to realise Lailatul Qadr. And on the 27th night, he gathered his wives and family for its sake. In that is advising the family to worship in these last ten nights/days.

Respected servants of Allah! If these ten nights entered, he (Peace be upon him) tightened his belt, revived the night, awakened his family and strived to the greatest possible extent. These ten nights are the conclusion of this month. And when those racing near the end of the track, they give it all that they have.

On this night is made distinct every precise matter. And it is also said that there is restriction on this night. Allah Almighty said:

“And thought that We would not restrict him.” [Qur’an, 21:87]

And likewise:

“And he whose provision is restricted.” [Qur’an, 65:7]

Meaning restriction since the earth narrows due to the abundance of Angels. This night is better than 1000 months that do not contain Lailatul Qadr. So if we compare Lailatul Qadr with a 1000 months that do not contain Lailatul Qadr, then this one night of Lailatul Qadr would surpass them in virtue. So the worship in Lailatul Qadr is superior to the worship of 1000 months.

And Allah Almighty favoured this Ummah with Lailatul Qadr. Indeed, Allah favoured this Ummah with many matters: Five prayers for this Ummah are equivalent to 50. Fasting one month is equivalent to fasting ten months. So fasting Ramadan is equivalent to the reward of fasting ten months. And the fasting of the six days of Shawwal is equivalent to the fasting of two months. Together with the ten months of Ramadan it is equivalent to fasting one complete year. Whoever prays Isha’ prayer in congregation it is as if he prayed half of the night. And whoever prayed Fajr (Subh) in congregation it is as if he prayed the whole night. And Zakah is 2.5% but purifies all of the servant’s wealth.

We praise Allah that he made us from the Ummah (Nation) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). And if He willed He would have made us part of other past communities. But He favoured us by making us part of the best nation (Ummah) produced for mankind. And likewise Allah gave this nation (Ummah) advantage and multiplied their reward, and from that is this Lailatul Qadr. He favoured us in that worship in it is superior to the worship of 1000 months. Allah Almighty said:

“Indeed, We sent it [i.e., the Qur’an] down during the Night of Decree.” [Qur’an, 97:1]

Among its honouring, is that the revelation of the Qur’an in it. Allah Almighty said:

“Indeed, We sent it down during a blessed night.” [Qur’an, 44:3]

And Allah the Most High said:

“And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree?” [Qur’an, 97:2]

For what it contains of honour and greatness, Allah fills the earth with Angels. And in this is honouring the worshippers. For it is as if the Almighty is saying to the Angels: you said when I created Adam:

“Will You place upon it one who causes corruption therein.” [Qur’an, 2:30]

So descend to the earth and look at My servants how they are praying (Salah), making remembrance (Zikr), supplicating (Du’a), reciting Qur’an, making I’tikaf, performing Umrah and praying at night. So the Angels descend to the earth and see the worshippers. So congratulations to the one who invested his time in acts of obedience to Allah.

“The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit [i.e., Jibril] descend therein.” [Qur’an, 97:3-4]

Also, Angel Jibril descends with them. What honour is greater than this? And Allah the Most High said:

“By permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.” [Qur’an, 97:4-5]

Also, there is safety from evil and the plotting of shaitan. And it came on the authority of Ibn Mas’ud, may Allah be pleased with him, that the sun does not rise in the morning of Lailatul Qadr between the horns of shaitan. For the shaitan is bound that night just as are the rebellious jinns.

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to make I’tikaf in these nights. And this is ordained seclusion in contrast to the innovated seclusion found in other communities and religions. In it a person turns to their Lord. I’tikaf contains the meanings of servitude and commitment. For whoever’s companion is Allah, then he remembers Him and calls upon Him and turns to Him. And he does not have any loneliness. Because in his I’tikaf, he secludes with his Lord and cuts off from the worldly life seeking the pleasure of Allah. Hoping to realise Lailatul Qadr. I’tikaf is from the worships of this Ummah (Nation) and has been made one of the most special acts of worship and it is coupled with fasting. For that reason, Allah mentioned it in the verses of fasting. In this night there are more Angels on the earth than the number of pebbles. They ascend to Allah with the deeds of the servants. This is a blessed and honoured night and whoever observes it has succeeded and is joyful. And whoever is deprived of it has been deprived of great goodness. Some scholars said that it is the 27th night. And others said it is the 21st night. And some said the 23rd night. And some said it is the last nights of Ramadan. And some said that it is not a specific night and that Lailatul Qadr moves among the last ten nights. So in one year it is on a night and on another year it is on a different night. And there is great wisdom in its concealment. For it was said that Allah concealed the middle prayer between the five prayers. And concealed the hour of the answered supplication on Friday. And whether repentance is accepted is hidden from people. Just as whether a deed is accepted is also hidden so that people strive. Likewise the time of their death is hidden from them so that they are always ready. It has been said that the wisdom of concealing Lailatul Qadr is so that people will continue performing deeds in hopes of realising it. And even if one strives, worships and prays on a night that is not Lailatul Qadr, his reward is not lost. Rather it is recorded. And he attains the honour of the period, the honour of worship in Ramadan and the honour of these ten nights. And for that reason the more that a person worships, the better off is his condition.

Respected brothers and sisters! Be as your Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was. He was grateful for Allah’s bounties. And he magnified, and venerated the Almighty. He knocked on the Almighty’s door and called and supplicated to Him with humility and reverence. For your Lord, Exalted be He, is near and generous. Allah Almighty said:

“And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me. So let them respond to Me [by obedience] and believe in Me that they may be [rightly] guided.” [Qur’an, 2:186]

Magnify your Lord Allah, and repeatedly make supplications, soften your hearts from fear of Him and turn your tears to Him. For He is especially merciful of you. Rabi’ah Bin Amir (may Allah be pleased with him) said that he heard the Messenger of Allah say:

“Be constant with: ‘O Possessor of Majesty and Honour (Ya Zal-Jalali wal-Ikram).” [At-Tirmizi]

And the meaning is adhere to it and use it in your supplication. For Possessor of Majesty and Honour is praise and glorification. For the grace of our Lord upon us is immeasurable and His rights upon us are great. And magnifying Him is obligatory, so carry out your obligation.

Be guarded to pray the night prayer on these blessed nights. And go to the Mosques during the nights for they contain Lailatul Qadr. If one revives every night of the year to realise Lailatul Qadr, that would not be too much. And know that if you do a lot of worship, Allah Almighty is more than you in rewarding and more generous than you in recompense. The companions said:

“We will make more (supplication), the Prophet said Allah is more (ready to answer).” [Ahmad]

Observe the prayer at the beginning and end of the night so that praying the whole night is recorded for you. For the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever prays the night prayer with the Imam until he finishes, Allah Almighty will record for him the night prayer of a (whole) night.” [An-Nasa’i]

Whoever stays at the Mosque between the night prayer of the beginning the night and the night prayer of the end of the night for remembrance of Allah, Qur’an, prayer and supplication has done well. Because he revived the entire night. And it is only a few nights which will soon depart. So let the triumphant triumph and the careless miss out.

I ask Allah Almighty to make us among those who realise Lailatul Qadr. And grant us success in performing what He loves and is pleased with. And to help us in these ten nights in remembrance of Him, being grateful to Him and worshiping Him in the best fashion. Indeed Allah is All Hearing, Answering.

Dear servants of Allah! The last ten nights of Ramadan have approached. And how fast they will pass. And they are the essence of the entire month of Ramadan. And the Prophet (Peace be upon him) used to mix the first 20 nights of the month with sleep and voluntary night prayers. As far as the last 10 ten nights, he (Peace be upon him) did not sleep within them. For if the last ten nights entered, he did not sleep during the night. And he used to wake up his family. And he (Peace be upon him) used to strive hard in worship and liven the night with acts of obedience to Allah. And he used to make I’tikaf (seclusion in the Mosque) during these ten.

It is incumbent on us to emulate our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) by giving proper attention to these ten nights. And that we intend I’tikaf (seclusion in the Mosque). And we can implement this Sunnah if we stay in the Mosque for just an hour or two with the intention of doing I’tikaf. The scholars have mentioned that if one intends I’tikaf the minimum duration is one day and one night or one or two hours.

These last ten nights contain lailatul Qadr (night of decree). In this night the decrees are taken from the Lawhul-Mhfuz (Preserved Tablet) to Baitul-Izzah in this worldly heaven. Then to the angels so that they know what will happen to people during that year from sickness and wellbeing, richness and poverty and life and death. The angels look at a man walking on the Earth and it is written with them that he will die during this year in such-and-such month and such-and-such day due to an accident or illness and so on.

During this night the angels descend from the heavens and observe the people in the Mosque’s praying and remembering Allah Almighty. So congratulations to the worshipper and the one remembering Allah during this night. Whomever observes this night in worship it is as if he worshipped Allah Almighty for more than 1000 months which is equivalent to about 84 years. Allah Almighty said:

“The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.” [Qur’an, 97:3]

The goodness of this month has a great impact on the scale of good deeds when one finds on the Day of Judgment that a new lifespan of acts of worship were added that raises their rank in Paradise. It is a simple deed with a great reward. So congratulations to the one who strives during Lailatul Qadr (night of decree) and all of the ten nights. Whether one sees its signs or not. For through the sincere intention, Allah grants the reward, for the graces of Allah are boundless. So let us strive and capitalise on these ten nights through the remembrance of Allah (Zikr), supplication (Du’a), prayer (Salah), charity (Sadaqah), dutifulness to parents, reciting the Noble Qur’an and righteous deeds. And beware of sins and guard our eyes, ears and tongues from the forbidden things.

Some of the scholars said that Lailatul Qadr (night of decree) is on the 27th night and some said the 21st night and some said the 23rd night and some said the last night of Ramadan. And some have said that Lailatul Qadr (night of decree) is not fixed on a specific night and can be on any of the last ten nights. So in one year it would be on a particular night and the next year it would be on another night and so forth.

And the wisdom of hiding it is so that the Muslims strive in acts of obedience on all of the last ten nights. Likewise, Allah has hidden the hour in which supplications are answered on the day of Friday. Also, Allah has hidden the time of death from everyone so that people constantly stay in preparation for that moment.

These ten nights are a chance to raise the ranks and expiate the bad deeds. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever performs voluntary night prayer during Lailatul Qadr (night of decree) out of faith and anticipation (of the reward from Allah), his previous sins will be forgiven.” [Bukhari]

Faith in that Lailatul Qadr (night of decree) is believing that it is during these 10 nights. And anticipation is performing voluntary night prayer on all of these 10 nights in anticipation of the reward and virtue of this night.

My beloved people! There are those who waste their time on these virtuous nights in the markets. And there are those who miss these virtuous nights while watching various media, especially shows that offend modesty and religion and increase the sins.

And there are young people who waste these nights playing and having fun or watching entertainment and matches. And there are those who waste these nights in gatherings of ill speech and improper conduct. Thus, such people miss out on a lot of goodness for themselves. And they will grieve and have regret on the Day of Resurrection over losing and neglecting this great virtue and over the sins and bad deeds that they have incurred.

We ask Allah Almighty to make us among those who perform voluntary night prayer during Lailatul Qadr (night of decree) out of faith and anticipation of the reward from Allah, ameen.

Respected brothers and sisters! We lived through a blessed month, full of peace and tranquility. A month in which the souls of the believers peak. And are elevated through fasting, prayers, and recitation of the Book of their Lord to the heights of solitude with Him and closeness to Him. This makes them wish that the whole year was Ramadan!

They are the nights of purification and excellence. Nights of putting forth concerns of this worldly life and shaking them off and being relieved of them. They are nights of the Qur’an. And what can make you know what is the Qur’an? It is the Words of our Lord, Most Majestic and Exalted. It has the narratives of those before us. And the news of those after us. And a judge between the people. It is the truth and not amusement. And whoever seeks honour from other than it, Allah will disgrace him.

The Qur’an was recited in the night prayer of the blessed month of Ramadan. It filled people’s ears with Iman (faith), examples and lessons. They recited it starting from the creation of the heavens and the earth to when the people of paradise will enter paradise and the people of hell will enter the fire. And they reflected upon the verses of Allah about the previous communities and punishments that have come to pass against people before them. And what Allah has established of recompense in this world and the hereafter for those who obey Him. And the recompense for those who disobey Him. Allah Almighty said:

“We relate to you, the best of stories in what We have revealed to you of this Qur’an although you were, before it, among the unaware.” [Qur’an, 12:3]

Indeed, the fruitful tree of Ramadan has shed most of its leaves as it was gusted by the winds of time. Even if there were mistakes in what has passed due to negligence, the greatest mistake is insisting upon negligence going forward.

So see what type of person you were in Ramadan. Among the three types is one, he who wrongs himself, and two, he who is moderate, and three, he who is foremost in good deeds by the permission of Allah.

Indeed this Blessed Month is either a witness for you or a witness against you. So what will you do in its remaining nights? Allah the Most High said:

“Lest a soul should say, “Oh, [how great is] my regret over what I neglected in regard to Allah and that I was among the mockers.” [Qur’an, 39:56]

And what people feel of sorrow from the departure of Ramadan and the closing of their register of deeds in it is not because Ramadan is leaving without a return. For indeed Ramadan will certainly return until the Hour is established. Rather, a person is sorrowful because he does not know whether he will realise it when it returns another time. Whether he will be a trace after having existed and a narrative after having lived?!

How miserable is the one who has lost the Rayyan, the gate of heaven specifically for the fasting. And how miserable is the one about whom the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said Amin when Jibril, peace be upon him, said:

“And may a man who realises Ramadan and then he is not forgiven, or then Allah distances him, be humiliated. So then the Prophet said: Amin, Amin, Amin.” [Muslim]

This month of Ramadan is bidding farewell, and whatever remains of it, will pass like the blink of an eye. And those racing sprint when they near the finish line. And the successful ones finish in such a good fashion that it makes up for the shortcomings in the beginning. And you never know. Perhaps the blessing of your deeds is in the last part. For indeed, deeds are gauged by their conclusion.

So what a calamity it is for a sinner who did not repent in Ramadan. And how terrible it is for the person seeking paradise to have been neglectful in Ramadan. And what misery it is for the one escaping from the fire to have slept in Ramadan instead of striving. Allah Almighty said:

“So for this let the competitors compete.” [Qur’an, 83:26]

So be conscious of Allah and go towards Allah before being driven in the hereafter. Allah Almighty said:

“That Day, you will be exhibited [for judgement]; not hidden among you is anything concealed.” [Qur’an, 69:18]

Indeed what is between us and paradise and the fire is only for our life terms to end. And not prioritising important deeds is due to not realising how short life is no matter how long it is. So may Allah have mercy upon a person who prioritised making repentance. And overcame his desires. For one’s life term is concealed and his hope in living fools him. And between the life term and hope is shaitan adorning sins for people to do them. And shaitan gives a person false hopes that they can always make repentance, so that they delay it. Allah the Most High said:

“He [i.e., Satan] promises them and raises false hopes. But Satan does not promise them except delusion.” [Qur’an, 4:120]

Ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, said that Allah invited to seeking forgiveness even those who claimed that Uzair is the son of Allah, and even those who claimed that Allah is poor, and even those who claimed that Allah’s hands are tied, and even those who claim that Allah is one of three. Allah said to all of them:

“So will they not repent to Allah and seek His forgiveness? And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.” [Qur’an, 5:74]

Allah invites the believers to repent:

“O you who have believed, repent to Allah with sincere repentance. Perhaps your Lord will remove from you your misdeeds and admit you into gardens beneath which rivers flow [on] the Day when Allah will not disgrace the Prophet and those who believed with him.” [Qur’an, 66:8]

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah Almighty has prescribed at the conclusion of the month of Ramadan to pay Zakatul-Fitr (Sadaqatul-Fitr) which is purification and covers deficiencies in the fasting. Ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, said:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) enjoined Zakatul-Fitr as a purification for the fasting person from idle talk and obscenities, and to feed the poor. Whoever pays it before the (Eid) prayer, it is an accepted Zakah, and whoever pays it after the prayer, it is (ordinary) charity.” [Abu Dawud]

And it is an obligation that the person pays for himself and on behalf of the members of his household on whom he is responsible for spending. Ibn Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, said:

“The Messenger of Allah enjoined Zakatul-Fitr, a Sa’i of dates or a Sa’i of barley, on the free and bonded, male and female, the young and old among the Muslims. And he commanded that it be paid before the people go out for the (Eid) prayer.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

And in another narration in Bukhari:

“And they used to offer it (Zakatul-Fitr ) a day or two days before Eid.” [Bukhari]

And beware of observing Eid in manner that displeases Allah. The one who turns Eid into a day of disobedience is not being grateful for Allah’s favour in realising Ramadan and succeeding in fasting and performing night prayers. And Allah Almighty says:

“So that you may complete the prescribed period and proclaim the greatness of Allah for guiding you, and perhaps you will be grateful.” [Qur’an, 2: 185]

I ask Allah Almighty to give us success in concluding Ramadan in the best possible fashion and to accept our fasting and night prayers. Indeed Allah is All Hearing, Answering.

Respected servants of Allah! Indeed bidding farewell to Ramadan is heart-wrenching and sorrowful. Because it separates one from the beloved month and deprives one of enjoying it and basking in its bounties and blessings. Also, there is the uncertainty that this may be one’s last Ramadan. And we just welcomed Ramadan yesterday and it is about to depart and leave. So shall we bid Ramadan farewell with apathy, lethargy, looking for it to end, desiring to escape from the burden and get ridding oneself of the restrictions? Or shall we bid Ramadan farewell like the men of understanding and the elite of Allah’s creation? Those following the path of the pious predecessors and the best of this Ummah (nation). Those who combined diligence in carrying out and perfecting deeds with concern afterwards of their acceptance and fear of their rejection. They are like those about whom Allah Almighty said:

“And they who give what they give while their hearts are fearful because they will be returning to their Lord.” [Qur’an, 23: 60]

Aisha (RA) asked about this Qur’anic verse:

“Are they those who consume intoxicants and steal?” He said: “No, O daughter of As-Siddiq. They are those who fast, perform Salah, give charity while they fear that their Lord will not accept it from them: They are those who hasten to do good deeds, and they are the foremost in them.” [at-Tirmizi]

Their hearts are full of fear from their Lord. Fearing that their good deeds will be outweighed and that they will run out of good deeds. Fearing that they have not fulfilled the right of Allah Almighty due to their knowledge of their Lord and what He deserves of honour and glorification. They are afraid that when they return to their Lord what they did will not save them from the punishment of Allah. For the believer feels Allah’s grace upon him, and feels Allah’s favours in every breath and every pulse. Therefore the believer feels that his level of worship and acts of obedience are insignificant in comparison to the favours of Allah Almighty. Imam Hasan Al-Basri (rahimahullah) said:

“The believer combines doing good with fear, and the hypocrite combines sinning with feeling secure from the punishment of Allah.”

And the Prophet (Peace be upon him) taught us that the deeds are gauged by how they conclude:

“Indeed, (the rewards of) the deeds are by their conclusion.” [Bukhari]

For this reason, Sahl Bin Abdullah At-Tustari (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

“The truthful fear for the bad conclusion in every moment and in every movement.”

The pious predecessors used to strive in performing righteous deeds and upon performing them they were full of concern as to whether they would be accepted from them. They used to supplicate Allah for six months that they would realise the month of Ramadan. Then they supplicated to Allah for six months that He would accept it from them.

And it is important to give this matter the proper attention and not to be heedless of it. Ali Bin Abi Talib, may Allah be pleased with him, said:

“Be more concerned with your deeds being accepted than you are with the deed itself. Did you not hear words of Allah Almighty:

“Indeed, Allah only accepts from the righteous [who fear Him].” [Qur’an, 5:27]

And it was narrated from him, may Allah be pleased with him, that he used to call in the last night of Ramadan:

“If only I knew the accepted ones so that I could congratulate them and the deprived, so I could console them.”

They are deprived because they did not attain forgiveness in spite of the many means for forgiveness in Ramadan, such as fasting, praying, providing meals, charity, joining kinship, recitation of Qur’an, remembrance of Allah and other matters. Those missing out on being forgiven in Ramadan are truly deprived.

One of the greatest ways that a fasting person can bid farewell to Ramadan and conclude their fasting is reciting the phrase of Tauhid, La Illaha ila Lah (there is no rightly worshipped deity but Allah) and seeking forgiveness.

Ibn Rajab (may Allah have mercy on him) said that the phrase of Tauhid wipes out the sins and erases them without a sin remaining and necessitates liberation from the Fire. And whoever recites it sincerely, Allah will make the fire forbidden for him. As the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“If anybody comes on the Day of Resurrection who has said: La ilaha illal-lah, sincerely from his heart, seeking to attain Allah’s Pleasure, Allah will make the Hell-Fire forbidden for him.” [Bukhari]

As for requesting forgiveness, it is one of the greatest means of attaining forgiveness. For seeking forgiveness is a supplication, and the supplication of a fasting person is answered when he is fasting and when he breaks his fast. And Allah combined the word of Tauhid and forgiveness in the verse:

“So know, [O Muhammad], that there is no deity except Allah and ask forgiveness for your sin and for the believing men and believing women.” [Qur’an, 47: 19]

And all good deeds are concluded by seeking forgiveness. Prayer, the Hajj (pilgrimage) and the night prayers are concluded with seeking forgiveness. And the gatherings are adjourned by seeking forgiveness.

And the Caliph Umar Bin Abdul’aziz, may Allah have mercy on him, wrote a letter to the people of the villages, commanding them to conclude Ramadan by seeking forgiveness and offering Zakatul-Fitr. He wrote in his letter:

“Say as your father Adam, peace be upon him, said: “They said, “Our Lord, we have wronged ourselves, and if You do not forgive us and have mercy upon us, we will surely be among the losers.” [Qur’an, 7: 23] And say as Ibrahim, peace be upon him, said: “And who I aspire that He will forgive me my sin on the Day of Recompense.” [Qur’an, 26:82] And say as Nuh, peace be upon him, said: “And unless You forgive me and have mercy upon me, I will be among the losers.” [Qur’an, 11:47] And say as Musa, peace be upon him, said: “My Lord, indeed I have wronged myself, so forgive me.” [Qur’an, 28:16] And say as Yunus, peace be upon him, said: “There is no deity except You; exalted are You. Indeed, I have been of the wrongdoers.” [Qur’an, 21:87].”

Seeking forgiveness is most beneficial when accompanied with sincere repentance. For the one who only seeks forgiveness with his tongue and is determined to return to sinning after the month of Ramadan, is not seeking forgiveness in reality. Rather he is only deceiving himself and following the steps of shaitan.

And from the greatest ways of concluding Ramadan is by asking Allah for paradise and seeking refuge in Him from the fire. Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, said that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“What do you say during your prayer?” He said: “I recite the Tashahhud then I say: I ask you for Paradise and seek refuge with You from the Fire. But, by Allah, I am not able to invoke like you and Mu’az. Then the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: What we invoke revolves around that (requesting Paradise and seeking refuge from Hell).” [Abi Dawud]

And since the fasting person anticipates that his supplication will be answered, especially when he breaks his fast, he should supplicate for the most important matters and comprehensively for all goodness.

Allah Almighty commanded exalting and thanking Him upon completing Ramadan. Allah the Most High said:

“And [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful.” [Qur’an, 2:185]

So be conscious of Allah and bid farewell to Ramadan in the best fashion. And conclude it with goodness for the deeds are gauged by their conclusion. And take advantage of what remains, for it is only a few nights and days. So bid farewell with good deeds that will be the best witness for you on the day that you stand before Allah, Glory be to Him, a day when neither wealth nor children will benefit except for those who come to Allah with a sound heart.

Dear Muslim brothers and sisters! As one bids farewell to Ramadan, he must remember that the doors of goodness opened in Ramadan are not closed with its departure. And that the arenas of obedience are not closed by Ramadan ending. Even though the fasting of Ramadan is coming to a close, the worship of fasting remains. There is the fasting of the six days of Shawwal. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) explained that fasting them after Ramadan is like fasting for the entire year. And there is fasting on Mondays and Thursdays of every week, and fasting the 13th, 14th and 15th of every month, and fasting on the day of Arafah and fasting on Ashurah, and fasting in the month of Muharram, which is the best fasting after Ramadan, as the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) informed.

And as the night prayer of Ramadan nears its end, we must remember that this great and blessed worship remains without end. And the Messenger of Allah informed us that the night prayer is the best prayer after the obligatory prayer and it has generous rewards. For the successful are those who continue with the goodness initiated in Ramadan. And there is no end to the deeds of the believer aside from death. As the Almighty Allah said:

“And worship your Lord until there comes to you the certainty [i.e., death].” [Qur’an, 15:99]

I ask Allah Almighty to grant us success in concluding Ramadan in the best possible fashion and to help us sustain the momentum throughout the year. Indeed Allah is All Hearing, Answering.

