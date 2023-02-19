Eight years ago, the joy was massive for those who believed in him. They saw a Messiah in him and vowed to have him as the President. Their games and antics played out well, he became the President. Out of the blues the mantra “I’m for everybody,I am for nobody” became his signature tune, an anthem for those who felt he has something to offer Nigerians.

Months into his administration, when the list for ministerial appointment was taking ages to come, they called him Baba go slow! Like joke he became ill, an illness that made him spend more days in the hospital during his first tenure. As a result he became clueless, a rubber stamp in the hands of his aids and political spin doctors. Serially he was rumored to have passed on and one Sudan Jubril look alike man smuggled in his place .

The illness whatever it was, turned him into a terrible shadow of himself, walking in a very unsteady manner with a body structure that looked frail and shriveled .

He was present as the President but oblivious of the very policies , decisions etc that set the country running within that period.

Dementia sets in. Questions on morality gets science answers. He was managed and packaged, making his second victory very suspicious.

Her wife cried about cabals pressing and squeezing hard on his balls, holding him hostage in a place he is meant to be the Commander in Chief. Such was her ordeal , confirming the suspicion of many that Buhari was just a rubber stamp.

By his grace, he is back to his real self ; looking robust and healthy . Years lost and the various bad and unpopular decisions they pushed him to take can’t be reversed. We have to live with the colossal effects.

For how long can we continue to cry over split milk? The price we paid for electing a President who got sick months into office is unimaginable.

He knew what he wanted to do, but was double crossed and over powered by the demons of Aso Rock.

He knew he has failed Nigerians for seven good years. He knew how posterity will treat him and the kind of column many will write about him on the pages of history. His end he has seen; just like the biblical servant whose master set out to sack, who went about reducing and cancelling the debt profile of his debtors, Buhari in this last days is trying hard to make fences with the masses who trekked miles to celebrate his victory at the polls, made enemies of their friends because of him and bragged of his integrity and sang his glorious competence on the roof tops but was ignominiously disappointed.

For the first time in his eight years the opposition is finding reasons to pally with Buhari with thumps up, while the ruling party is now doing the bad jobs of the opposition.

It is now that his mantra “I am for nobody, I am for everybody” is making sense , dispassionately doing the biding that are masses friendly and shuning the devilish and demonic manipulations of the political vagabond of this nation.

Could it be that His Excellency President Buhari has been reading the book Ezekiel lately? Nothing clearly explains his actions and his resolve to give Nigerians a parting gift of free, fair and credible election than Ezekiel 18:21-32

“If an evil person stops sinning and keeps my laws, if he does what is right and good, he will not die; he will certainly live. All his sins will be forgiven, and he will live, because he did what is right. Do you think I enjoy seeing an evil person die?” asks the Sovereign LORD. “No, I would rather see him repent and live. “But if a righteous person stops doing good and starts doing all the evil, disgusting things that evil people do, will he go on living? No! None of the good he did will be.

If only he can drive this election, shooing off bad politicians , their votes buying and manipulations, ensuring that the winner of this presidential election reflects the choice of the masses , his seven years plus of misrule and Impunity will be forgiven.

Buhari is our man! The darling of the opposition parties and the thorns of the ruling party . This life no balance.

Table has turned! The opposition is now celebrating while the ruling party is whining.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

