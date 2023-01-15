Sunday Reflections

The Lamb of God is the Lion of Judah

1.✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to John (Jn1:29-34).

John the Baptist saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world. He is the one of whom I said,

‘A man is coming after me who ranks ahead of me because he existed before me.’

I did not know him, but the reason why I came baptizing with water was that he might be made known to Israel.”

John testified further, saying, “I saw the Spirit come down like a dove from heaven and remain upon him.

I did not know him, but the one who sent me to baptize with water told me,

‘On whomever you see the Spirit come down and remain, he is the one who will baptize with the Holy Spirit.’

Now I have seen and testified that he is the Son of God.”(Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for 2nd Sunday year A).

2. The prophecy of Isaiah in the first reading (Is49:3,5-6), speaks of the mission of the servant of God. He will be the light of the nations and will bring God’s salvation to the ends of the world. This idea of a servant of God destined to bring salvation to the whole world is seen again in today’s gospel where John the Baptist looking at Jesus said: ‘behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the whole world.’ He equally declared that Jesus is the son of God. What could John mean by the two declarations?

3. To understand the content of the expression ‘lamb of God ‘ we have to go to Exodus chapter 12. In Exodus God killed the first born of Egyptians and spared the lives of the Israelites because they smeared their doorposts with the blood of the Passover lamb. God himself said that on seeing the blood he will pass over them. The Passover lamb becomes a sign of deliverance from oppression and slavery. But the Passover lamb did not take away the sins of Israelites. In the Letter to the Hebrews 10:4 we read that it is impossible for the blood of animal to take away human sins. The writer insist that only the sacrifice of the son of God could do this. The blood of the Lamb of God in Exodus remains a sign of what the blood of Jesus will realize in the history of our salvation.

4. In the book of Revelation, chapter 5:5-7, John presents the whole world as living under bondage from which no creature was able to deliver it. He then announced that the Son of man, the lamb of God and the lion of Judah has taken it upon himself to break the seal and set the world free. From these texts we see that Jesus is the lamb of God and he is also the lion of Judah. His mission is to offer himself in sacrifice and in this way take away the sins of world and liberate those in captivity. What does this mean to us who are followers of the lamb of God and the lion of Judah?

5. Every follower of Christ must be ready like Christ to make sacrifices for a better world. He must work to liberate those in captivity. This exigence of the gospel acquires a more urgent status at this point in the history of our country, Nigeria, when most people have become impoverished through bad economic and political policies. It has become more urgent in this time that we are about to elect those who will govern our country for the next four years. Every follower of the Lamb of God must be ready to imitate his Master in making sacrifices and in working for liberation of the country from organized criminals. We cannot be christians and be indifferent to the wellbeing of our world because our master died to give us a better world. Nobody should underestimate his or her importance in bringing the desired change in our country. We must vote and vote wisely. We have a horse in the race and we must vote for those who will guarantee our religious freedom. Those who refuse to suffer today by going out to vote must be ready to suffer the consequences of bad governance tomorrow.

6. Like the Lamb of God you should patiently make the sacrifices that your faith imposes on you. Like the Lion of Judah you must defend your right to have a better Nigeria. Do not be among the good people who elect bad people into offices by not voting. The lamb of God has become the Lion of Judah. You must follow him where he is today. Jesus has delivered you. Seize your freedom by playing your role in the forthcoming elections. ©Vita, 15/01/23.

anaehobiv@yahoo.com