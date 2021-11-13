Life is full of unimaginable maze twist and surprises .

There is always a flip side of things no matter how glittering and burred. Every cloud must always have a silver lining.

It only becomes a tragedy when life is viewed only from its sunny sparks and glows. No life is rosy all through and none is all thorns, there are always moments that bring tears, it flows ,trickles , even sometimes rivulets down as if it wouldn’t cease.

In a speed of a lightening it switches ,giving one hope, joy and amazing opportunities to smile and laugh. This too isn’t permanent.

No condition is permanent is a cliché ,that has come to stay. Truly no situation lingers for eternity. Until one gets to this point of realization, life will either be a jamboree or a bitter pill to swallow.

Every success achieved , every milestone covered , every appointment struck and sealed has their inherent equivalent negative energy and backlash. So also with every slip and fall with its inherent positive energy.

The management of these two indispensable life realities makes one and those around one better persons.

The juice of success is one that comes with congratulations, celebrations, clicking of glasses, projections and proposition of heart desires , needs and wants, while the jinx of success comes with, envy , jealousy , backbiting , mudslinging, witch-hunting, traps and red piercing eyes voodoo manipulation and projection.

The more successful one is in ones chosen life endeavour the more celebrated and castigated one becomes .

As we climb the ladder of success, waving and acknowledging cheers and adulation that come in deluge is inevitable , however sparing moments to sieve through just to know the genuine ones and those in Greek gift mode will be a great survival instinct .

Have you wondered what our celebrated male politicians go through ? The unnecessary spotlighting , the well admired and lusted for, by our ladies of high taste for material and unbound sizzling emotional quest ? What of the many compromising processing moments they have to go through to retain their stay and influence ? Have you cared to process in your mind the various infuriating and often time unbearable scandals their families endure and cover just not to stir the quiet pond?

They go through a lot, they endure a lot , far more in ratio to the success, the clout and razzmatazz that come with their positions.

Many sacrifice the faithfulness and decency of their wives to get there. They bear all these to maintain the flow .

Pray for them! They go through a lot in their mind but the glamor, public praise and honour that come with their position keep them going .

No celebrated and highly spotlighted politician has an unstained track record of ascendancy . Prices were paid only them know the genuine and the bad ones . Pray for them !

They wear exotic items, drive and live in cosy car and house. All these may not all come on a platter , prices are paid . Pray for them!

To many, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is quite lucky, his bread well buttered and his pear done and relishing . What about the jinx of his political rise? Nobody talks about it . Obviously they are there, only him and his collaborators know . One may like the office , the glitz and glamour of it ,but on the process ,compromise and agreement that led to it , one may not be ready to embrace .

It is a walk in the maze meant for the brave only . As one admires the assets of their good office ,influence and clout, the liabilities will also be part of the admiration. One hand cannot produce a clap.

As one hangs around them, makes demands from them, plays up sycophantic lyrics to get something, etc equally know that a price was paid, the pain and consequences of such they may be dealing with silently .