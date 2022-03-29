The Invincible Eagles Of Nigeria Are Set For Glory Today As They Take On The Black Stars Of Ghana In Abuja

The invincible Super Eagles of Nigeria deserve the support, encouragement and prayers of ALL Nigerians as they take on the Black stars of Ghana in the second and deciding leg of the World Cup qualifier to decide who goes to Qatar 2022 between the two countries.

The first leg played 3 days ago at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi Ghana which ended goalless (0-0) was a vintage Ghana – Nigeria football match. The classical match was entertaining as both teams played safe and avoided fatal errors that could prove dear. I was personally very impressed with the way our Super eagles played in that match. They came out and played and enjoyed their game. They didn’t lay back to absorb the expected Ghanaian pressure infront of the mammoth Ghanaian fans. The super eagles actually won that match if not for the Moroccan referee’s inexperience and indecision regarding the penalty the super Eagles deserved without doubt. A Ghanaian player handled and romanced with the ball in the Ghanaian 18 yard box. It is a hand-to-ball situation NOT ball-to-hand which is a clear penalty in the books of football. Nonetheless, the super eagles are HEROES after that epic match in Ghana. I thoroughly enjoyed watching that match just as I feel I owe a drink to captain and commander William Troost- Ekong who really played with so much tact and intelligence at the heart of the Nigerian defence.

There will be fireworks in the second leg today at the National stadium Abuja because it is a winner takes all. It is akin to a World Cup final as the football rivals look to outdo each other. On strategy, coach Austyn Equavon should play two strikers in front as the Super eagles go for goals and play more attacking football. Tireless horse Victor Osimhen should pair up with vastly experienced striker Odion Ighalo and Moses Simon on the wing in a 4-3-3 formation. With Kelechi Ihenacho in the midfield, the Ghanaian defence will be overwhelmed. Ademola Lookman who may not start the match, should come in as a substitute in the second half to operate from the wings and open up the Ghanaian attack. Ghana’s dependable captain Dede Ayew is back after the ban and could cause so much hassles for the Super eagles defence. His brother Jordan Ayew has been at the big stage several times before and could be a thorn in the Super eagles defence. In this match, the Ghanaians are the underdogs but the super eagles must be very wary of this young and talented Ghanaian side as they (Black stars) have nothing to lose. The stakes are too high in this match and these two teams understand each other very well so there will not be too many goals.

Prediction: 1-0 (Super Eagles to win)

We are solidly behind the Super Eagles and wish that they score more goals to surpass this prediction.

Good luck our heroes Our INVINCIBLE EAGLES

DR ABUBAKAR ALKALI Convener, Movement for a New Nigeria (MNN) alkalizai@yahoo.com