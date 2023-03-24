Does unfamilying one sound familiar? What?
Yet social media should enable us to connect
and stay up to date with family and friends.
Is it only on social media that people
threaten others with all sorts of things?
Is there friendship or fakeness on it?
Think of unthinkable words prefixed
with un– like unfollowing, unfriending
and even unfamilying one in one go?
Are you the sort of person who finds pride
and pleasure in adding friends, family,
celebrities, acquaintances, groups, brands
and news sites to your social media feeds?
We often follow media posts, updates, friends,
family ,acquaintances, and the rest because
we seek to have and enjoy a mutually
beneficial experience ,time and occasion
of interacting, communicating, building
rapport and support and of sharing ideas,
dreams and efforts and of living as a virtual unit.
It is about people who care about you or value
you. What if you discover that they share posts
and ideas that do not sit well with your conscience,
or there is no communication, interaction, reciprocation,
acknowledgement, support, care, value in the whole thing?
Would you tolerate anything or anyone on social media
who robs you of peace of mind, sanity, dignity, love and joy?
Culls in the form of mutes, blocks, unfollows and unfriends
occur like in a connection that has died a natural disconnect.
Recently I saw a Whatsapp post that did not only threaten
to unfollow, unfriend but also to unfamily a soul who was
apparently draining a family member’s soul with toxicity.
