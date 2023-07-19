The Igbo’s ‘Abacha’ Meal

Abacha, the African Local Salad

The Igbo community is one of the major tribal groups in Nigeria that reside in the southeastern part of the country. Over time, the Igbo people developed different methods of processing cassava to create various dishes, and one of the distinctive cuisines of this group is ‘Abacha’. A meal primarily made of shredded cassava. This root crop grows across Nigeria’s southern and central regions. The use of cassava dates back centuries in African cuisine.

Abacha carries a white or creamy color that looks like a salad. Abacha is often eaten as a light meal, but it is served as a main course in many homes. It is a popular comfort food because of its affordability.

This cassava dish is a good source of carbohydrates, protein, and fiber. It is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium due to the numerous vegetables that are added to the dish.

The basic ingredients for Abacha include palm oil, crayfish, ugba (a fermented bean paste), garden eggs, onions, utazi leaves, and spices. Abacha is either eaten plainly or with a variety of side dishes, such as fish, meat, or eggs.

The process of making Abacha involves soaking the dried cassava for several hours. This softens the cassava and makes it easier to shred. The shredded cassava is then rinsed and drained. It can be eaten immediately, or it can be dried in the sun or stored in the refrigerator for later use.

Abacha is usually stir-fried in palm oil with other ingredients until it is soft and translucent. Utazi leaves (traditional Igbo herb with a slightly bitter taste) adds a distinct flavor and aroma to the dish.

It is served hot with any desired side dishes.