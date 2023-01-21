The hymen is like a security check point.

When you get to the check point, you must slow down for a search.

A woman is the gate keeper of s€x. She finds you worthy to walk through the gate, then you walk.

Why did nature let women have such physical barricade but left men to be moving freely?

Women are wired to be responsible beings.

Nature already has given a clue that rascality is not compatible with their makeup.

When you leave who you are and decide to become another, you must be torn apart first.

Many women today have been torn apart, especially emotionally because they feel they can play man in female body.

Once a woman absorbs masculine energy, she becomes tasteless as a woman. You will rather enjoy her company on drinking and gisting table—like man to man.

Swimming against natural tide is catastrophic.