Last two weeks Saturday, many destinies were helped and many others experienced a humpty dumpty fall. It came so sudden, not even famous political pundits saw it coming, they certainly were caught pants down.

We all knew it would rain but never envisaged it would come with such thunder and earthquake. We knew it would rain but never imagined it would rain cat and dog.

Like the angels of passover with their flaming sword, 25th Feb election hacked down many without “mark of blood” on their door posts and their untimely political mortality handed over to them.

A wailing never seen before from the camp of the unshakable, undaring and invincible political heavy weights, who for years have been picking their four years meal tickets unhindered.

On the other hand of what looked like manna from heaven; those who by any stretch of imagination wouldn’t win elections, or have serially contested but failed to emerge winners became the conquerors.

There was a wind , a hurricane “Eluuppee” that swept off the old and entrenched the new in a system of Eluuppee voting style of “top to bottom”

Some of those who won with the aid of “Hurricane Eluuppee” may not have been the square peg in the square hole. This is what one gets in moments of revolution. It comes; both the bad and the good get swept off .

Hurricane Eluuppe isn’t smiling at all. The rage it comes with isn’t abating any soon. The flood it came with on the 25th of Feb appears to be taken a more daring and ferocious dimension, ready to unsit many Politicians and replace them with new ones.

There is fear in the land and the political space very slippery and unpredictable.

Hurricane Eluuppee is trending, call its bluff one does so at ones peril. The 25th Feb Tusnami, its effects and impart are still fresh causing uneasy in many camps.

Nothing is impossible to a mind that is determined to make impact. There is no holding back to a course that is driven by conviction, strong will power born out of an entrenched feelings of injustice, victimisation, unfairness, corruption, suffered and pent up for years.

The lion of Eluuppee is off the cage again against this Saturday. Its roaring is causing scare , hightening trepidation, making the rumbling of people’s political belly very often, if not properly managed could cause a stinking dent underneath.

The fear of Hurricane Eluuppee is the beginning of wisdom for anyone who desires to remain relevant politically. From Lagos to Nasarawa, from Enugu to Sokoto, Eluuppee hurricane is surging. Many Politicians who before now couldn’t reckon with Eluuppee are frantically begging not to be swept off by its force and pulls.

I tell you “no culvert” “no drainage”, “no erosion anti measures” etc would be able to stop where this Hurricane is already headed.

Eluuppee hurricane is the force. Stand on its ways, one becomes a history that will told with derision.

Come 18th of this month, many will be displaced and many too will be upgraded.Gone are those years of selection, picking and installing. Gone are those days of masess irrelevance.

It is a new dawn for the masess power. A new phase of politicking that is masess involving.

Eluuppee hurricane! The game changer!

Eluuppee hurricane! The end of political godfatherism

Eluuppee hurricane!! The masess weapon of mass destruction of unfairness, Injustice, corruption etc

However, as good as this Eluuppee hurricane is, as welcoming as it is , the danger is the chances to uproot the good too and install the bad! Anyway, every good thing has its flip side of demerits.

#Eluuppee hurricane! Ebe Ano!!

#Eluuppee Hurricane! The enfant terrible of all political parties.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

