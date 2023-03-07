Why have I not been moved to speak to you after all the charades and shenanigans of 25th Feb? Why did I not find it worthwhile to congratulate you before now, after the 1st of March fraudulent pronouncement and shameless disregard of electoral laws and guidelines? Why did it take me this time to put a call through and congratulate you for bringing hope to the dammed and dampened hope of the hopeless youths?

Why have I not called you to thank you for bringing to the table of our political dynamics that sense of patriotism, competence and visionary leadership?

Why am I finding it difficult to send you an email thanking you for providing an alternative route, away from the jinxed and doomed systems which have given us nothing but pains, deprivation and corruption?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why have I not sent you a WhatsApp message, giving you atleast a thumps up for the victory of 25th of Feb? You are the victory not the pyrrhic shameless victory given to the highest bidder. You are the hero, from grass to grace.

You are the face of our democratic resurgence, building an army of incomparable forces from a no structure to the biggest structure in the world.

The hero!! the great leader par excellence, have I told you that you are that Nolywood actor that shook the nation, changed the narrative and set new boundaries? You are!!

May be I need to remind you that you are that name, which they said wasn’t worth mentioning which today has turned into a brand. Indeed you are!!

Do I need to tell you how you were denigrated as two people twitting in a room. But today you overwhelmed them with super results.

They called you one small boy living at the back of their house. Today you overwhelmed the landlord and made him look like a house boy in a house he claimed to build. Aren’t you the main Jagaban of lagos?

They said you denied your Master and doesn’t deserve to be trusted. But they ended up betraying the hope and will of the poor masses, the students, the young and they old who stood under the sun to vote for the future they want. Who is to be distrusted now?

Now I know why I haven’t congratulated you before now. I was in shock, I was overwhelmed, wondering how you did it. How you made the nay sayers eat their words. How you became a brand within a twinkle.

How did you do it ? What was your strength? You came into the ring unassuming and highly underated. Buy today you are the game changer, breaking boundaries, setting new ones and giving them bloody noses.

Hero ! Did you listen to PDP world press conference? They seek for a coalition. Imagine!! Did you hear Emeka Ihedioha and the man at PDP situation room speak in your favor? Even your opponents are fighting your fight. Wonders shall never end!

Well done his Excellency. Thumps up Peter! Bravo Mr President in proximate potency.

Oh! how can I forget your world press conference. You did well. You spoke well and all the questions asked you provided commensurate answers.

You won the hearts of Nigerians. It is obvious. It is palpable and undeniably our reality that in you the hope of the Nigerian youths is found. It may be delayed, it may even be denied but surely it will be reclaimed for there is no other way to go for a better Nigeria than the road paved with values, integrity, competence, vision etc and in you we see them.

You are Peter De Rock, the hero of our democracy!

We move! We pray!! We win!!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

19 total views, 19 views today