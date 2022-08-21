Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Twenty First Sunday of the Year, C – August 21, 2022.

Readings: Is 66:18-21; Responsorial Psalm Ps 117:1, 2; Heb 12:5-7, 11-13; Gospel Luke 13:22-30.

Theme: The Hard Way, the Only Way

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading states that God would gather people from every nation under the earth to witness his glory. The second reading highlights the fact that God disciplines his children because he loves them. The reading emphasizes that although at the time of trial, suffering might seem unpleasant and painful, it is nonetheless part of training. The gospel relates the words of Jesus: “Try your best to enter by the narrow door, because, I tell you, many will try to enter and will not succeed.” While today’s liturgy challenges us to take “the hard way and the only way,” it cautions us that if care is not taken, those who are now first would be last.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, 1989 American thriller movie titled “The Hard Way, the Only Way” directed by Michele Massimo Tarantini in which a Special Forces team infiltrates the “Golden Triangle” between Brazil and Colombia to kidnap Pinheiro, Bolivia’s notorious drug dealer, resonates with the message of the gospel.

This is because, in the movie, the only way out for three government agents to outwit their pursuers and reach the “Mission de la Serra” to take Pinheiro captive and unmask the traitors was “the hard way, the only way.” The “The Hard Way, the Only Way” is “To follow the trail of death and destruction in a world where only the strong survive.”

This is why our liturgy cautions us about the way to perdition. It reveals that the way to destruction is wide while the road to heaven is narrow and difficult. It points to Jesus as the narrow and only gate to heaven. It particularly draws our attention to follow the Royal Road of the Cross. It charges Christians to avoid the temptation of following shortcuts by working out our salvation in fear and trembling (Philippians 2:12). We shall take a look at the summary of the readings in order to draw some spiritual lessons.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Is 66:18-21) stated that God would gather people from every nation under the earth to witness his glory. It notes that he would bring people from far distant islands to proclaim his splendor. It maintains that nations would gather on the holy mountain in Jerusalem where the people would offer sacrifices to the Lord.

The second reading (Heb 12:5-7, 11-13) highlights the fact that God disciplines his children because he loves them. The reading emphasizes that although at the time of trial, suffering might seem unpleasant and painful, it is nonetheless part of training. The reading goes ahead to point at perseverance as an essential ingredient for the Christian life.

The gospel (Luke 13:22-30) narrates that Jesus as was going about towns and villages teaching and making his way to Jerusalem, someone asked him if only a few will be saved. And Jesus replied: “Try your best to enter by the narrow door, because, I tell you, many ill try to enter and will not succeed.” He also made the point that once the Master locks the door, some people would come knocking and saying, we once ate and drank with you, you taught in our streets.

But then he would reply them: “I do not know where you come from. Away from me, all you wicked men.” He adds that there will weeping and grinding of teeth when they see Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in heaven while they themselves turned outside. He notes that people would come from the east, west, north and south and take their places at the feast of heaven and those who are now first, would be last.

The Danger of Shortcuts

1. The Rich Young Man: The rich young ruler went away sad because he wanted a shortcut to heaven. When Jesus challenged him to sell all that he owns and follow him, he went away sad (Cf. Matthew 19:16–30; Mark 10:17–31 & Luke 18:18–30).

2. The Sons of Zebedee: James and John, the sons of Zebedee wanted Jesus to place each of them at the right and left hand. However, the Lord reminded them of the Royal Road of the Cross (Cf. Mark 10:35-45).

3. Origen (184—253 AD), the gifted the Early Church Father reputed to have published over 6,000 works that laid the foundation for Christian theology, apologetics and homiletics was said to have had himself castrated, in an act known as an orchiectomy because constantly plagued by the lust for women. It is alleged that because he took a shortcut to overcome temptation and did not carry his cross to the end, he was not declared a saint.

5. Jesus’ Temptation: When the devil asked Jesus to take a shortcut by turning stones into bread, fall down because the angels will hold him and bow down and worship him, He refused and remained on course (Cf. Luke 4:1-13). Little wonder, elsewhere Jesus insisted at the garden of Gethsemane: “Father, if you are willing, please take this cup of suffering away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine” (Cf. Luke 22:42).

Pastoral Lessons

1. Embrace the Universality of Salvation: Both the first reading and the gospel suggest that salvation is universal which means that God calls everyone to repentance and redemption.

2. Make Effort to be Saved: We are reminded that salvation requires an earnest effort because although the door is narrow and exclusive, the invitation to the kingdom is wide and all-inclusive.

3. Book Your Ticket: Just as being a Jew is not an automatic ticket for making heaven, being a Christian does not guarantee business class reservations. If we busy ourselves with the pompous mentality that we have been saved or we belong to the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church without concretely applying ourselves to the demands of the gospel namely, taking up our crosses daily to follow Jesus, we might end up badly.

4. Avoid Short Cuts: By answering the question someone asked him, “Lord, will only a few people be saved?” with the statement “strive to enter through the narrow gate…,” Jesus is preparing our minds to the fact that there are no shortcuts to heaven.

5. Embrace the Cross: Through the cross, Jesus opens the door for us to overcome trials, tribulations and temptations like economic and financial bankruptcy, unemployment, lack of admission, failure in exams, heart-break, hunger, sickness and even death. Therefore, we ought to follow the Royal Road of the Cross.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading states that God would gather people from every nation under the earth to witness his glory.

2. The second reading highlights the fact that God disciplines his children because he loves them.

3. The reading emphasizes that although at the time of trial, suffering might seem unpleasant and painful, it is nonetheless part of training.

4. “Try your best to enter by the narrow door, because, I tell you, many ill try to enter and will not succeed.”

5. Those who are now first would be last.

Conclusion

The gist of our readings is that heaven will not be populated based on race or nationality. Rather, it would be populated by those who struggle to enter through the narrow gate of righteousness and discipline/faithfulness. Obviously, Jesus is the narrow and only gate. Little wonder the word of God says: “I am the door; if any one enters by me, he will be saved” (John 10:9). This is why he constantly desires that we endure the qualms, trials, tribulations and temptations of this life so as to win the crown of eternal life.

Since the “The Hard Way, the Only Way” is “to follow the trail of death and destruction in a world where only the strong survive,” we are urged to endure the qualms of this life so as to defeat the “Pinheiros” that are blocking us from attaining heaven. May God help us as we struggle daily to enter through the narrow gate, through Christ our Lord. Amen!