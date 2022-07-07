A fresh analysis of the spectrum requirements for 5G networks throughout the low, mid, and high bands has been published by the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications Association (GSMA).

The study provides a clear picture of the spectrum capacity needed to fully incorporate 5G into consumer and business life by 2030.

The telecoms body, which unites over 750 operators with close to 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including players in Nigeria, unveiled Vision 2030: Low-band spectrum for 5G and Vision 2030: mmWave Spectrum Needs. These documents are meant to assist nations hoping to deploy 5G as soon as possible in determining the amount of spectrum required in the low and high bands to fully utilize 5G’s capabilities.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has already stated that starting on August 24 and barring any unforeseen circumstances, 5G should be available in Nigeria. MTN and Mafab Communication, two carriers, are competing for the deployment.

In order for mobile network operators (MNOs) to deploy cost-effective networks, they need access to spectrum in the low, mid, and high bands, according to the GSMA. This will determine the speed and availability of 5G services.

It emphasized that effective licensing and prompt spectrum availability are also essential to the success of 5G installations. With these in place, 5G can significantly improve digital inclusion, reduce the broadband usage gap, and alter digital economies around the world.

According to the GSMA’s analysis, “In high-band (mmWave): an average of 5 GHz of high-band spectrum will be needed per market by 2030 for enterprise 5G, fiber-like fixed wireless access (FWA), and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) in dense metropolitan locations.

By 2030, cities will need 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum per country to provide 5G applications.

“In low-band, the amount of capacity inherently present below 1 GHz is less than the spectrum needed for 5G. However, maintaining the 600 MHz band’s accessibility will increase rural broadband speeds by 30% to 50%.

The international telecoms organization anticipates that spectrum availability in the low, mid, and high spectrum bands will be essential for successful 5G deployments. 5G can supply capacity in all locations and maximize its effectiveness across all possible use cases by utilizing the properties of all these bands:

The most dense urban 5G hotspots would utilise 5GHz per market of high-band, mmWave spectrum, according to the GSMA, which also underlined that this will guarantee dependable, low-latency networks in connected manufacturing facilities or freight hubs like smart ports. High-density areas like sports and music arenas, as well as airports, will have connectivity thanks to mmWave.

“Mid-band spectrum has been the primary motivator for 5G deployments thus far and is anticipated to assist in realizing the majority of 5G’s socioeconomic benefits over the course of the next ten years. Every market will employ 2GHz of mid-band for city-wide 5G, which will enable the digitisation of health and education in the 5G age, the vision of smart cities, and city-wide FWA solutions.

Low-band spectrum has excellent coverage properties that enable it to reach deep inside structures. As such, it serves as a delivery method for rural broadband, and opening up additional low-band spectrum, like the 600MHz band, will promote digital inclusion and guarantee digital equality between rural and urban areas, according to the organization.

According to Luciana Camargos, Head of Spectrum at GSMA, “Spectrum is at the core of contemporary digital economy yet is a finite resource. Governments and regulators may create flourishing, competitive digital markets by allocating spectrum with care and consideration. The GSMA plays a significant part in assisting in the decision-making process by assisting spectrum authorities in realizing the full potential of operators’ investments in 5G networks. For these stakeholders, we are delivering the mobile industry’s 2030 vision today and providing clear insights into the spectrum priorities in a 5G era.