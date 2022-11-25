Juventus is a football team that has had some incredible players throughout their history. You can go to 1xBet – new betting sites in Kenya featuring wagers on this team and every other squad from the Italian Serie A.

A great player of the Vecchia Signora during the late 1960s and most of the 1970s was Pietro Anastasi. He was a prolific and extremely talented forward who spent a total of eight years in this team. But of course, he also had the chance to show his talent in many other teams across his native Italy and even in Switzerland.

A career in Italy and Switzerland

Anastasi began his career in Varese, where he played between 1966 and 1968. He impressed the biggest teams in Italy with his talent and his eye for goal. For this reason, in 1968 he was signed by Juventus, where he had his aforementioned great period.

Pietro Anastasi left Juventus in 1976, after the Vecchia Signora he played on other teams such as:

Inter Milan;

Ascoli;

and Lugano.

The player won titles not only with Juventus, but also the Coppa Italia with Inter Milan in 1978. The player was also part of the Italian national football side.

He played for the Azzurra between the years 1968 and 1975, during that period he scored eight goals in 25 matches.

A fantastic striker

Pietro Anastasi was basically a complete player. He was not physically large like other forwards. But this was not a disadvantage, quite the opposite. His relatively small size helped him to be quite fast and agile. This, in turn, made it extremely difficult for opposing defenders to stop him.

The player was capable of scoring lots of goals on his own. However, he was also capable of receiving the ball, then holding it, and finally giving it to a teammate so he could score. This ability of holding the ball and giving good passes to his teammates also helped him to perform as an attacking midfielder if necessary. In fact, because of his talent he was referred to as the "white Pelé" on many occasions.

