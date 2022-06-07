The government has been entrusted with improving IT infrastructure in order to encourage company growth

The government has been encouraged to put in place the necessary infrastructure to allow small businesses and enterprises to leverage technology for innovation and growth.

This was revealed at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Innovative Enterprise Exhibition and Seminar in Lagos, titled “The Impact of Technology on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Nigeria.”

Kola Osinowo, a Fintech and Digital Economy researcher who spoke at the event, emphasized the significance for small businesses to use technology to extend their operations and build new ones.

Technology, as an enabler, should be used to solve problems, according to Osinowo, who also stated that because technology can be used to facilitate innovation, all stakeholders, including the government, company owners, and individuals, must embrace and support its growth.

“We need to ensure that we have a broad Internet,” he stated. For example, there is a requirement to upgrade the power supply. The capacity to employ technology is made possible by electricity. Furthermore, it is necessary to ensure that government legislation does not stifle someone who is attempting to fix an issue with technology. A single government regulation can put a thousand enterprises out of business.

“Technology eliminates barriers, inabilities, and impossibilities, putting everyone on an equal footing.” It is now up to Nigerian students to take advantage of this opportunity in order to excel academically.

“By providing the appropriate amount of technology, the government may improve infrastructure that supports learning and increases access to education.” Currently, I am doing my PhD in the United Kingdom, with my supervisor based in the United Kingdom, while I am based in Nigeria. We communicate as we should; my research is centered on Africa, and he is learning from me and vice versa, demonstrating the potential of technology.”

Ayoola David, President, JCI, Ikeja, noted that it is critical for young ambitious individuals from all walks of life to learn, improve, and grasp the impact of technical advancement and growth on small and medium scale enterprises.

“JCI Ikeja’s flagship event, the Innovative Enterprise Exhibition and Seminar, brings together accomplished industry experts to share their stories, insights, and knowledge with new business owners and entrepreneurs.”