“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience” Colossians 3:12

The golden rule: how often have you heard it? To do unto others as you would like done to you. Regardless of how often you’ve heard it, it can always be beneficial to consider it again from time to time. You are truly loved so very much. What can we do to spread this love to others?

Kindness! When dealing with others, challenge yourself to make their day a little better! Do this no matter what role someone plays in your life, whether large or small. You might find them spreading this kindness to others themselves!

Humility is something that we can always work on. Be careful not to put too much emphasis on your own opinions and efforts! While this doesn’t mean you can’t be direct and decisive, being considerate of others and modest in your interactions can go a long way toward forging more positive relationships!

Can you think of someone in your life that is deserving of a little more of your patience? We all learn and work at different speeds, and in the heat of the moment it can be hard to remember that. Today challenge yourself to be a little more patient with these people!

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to treat others with compassion. I wish to see from their perspective and I want to treat them as You ask. Help me to be kind to these same people. Help me to be a more humble person. Please Lord, help me to be a more patient person as well.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

You also cannot forget the tone of your words as well. So much of what we say isn’t just WHAT we say, but also HOW we say it. Do your words come across as harsh? You may not have had ill intentions with what you said, but those hearing your words could take them very differently.

As you work to really consider each interaction you have with others, you’ll perhaps find yourself displaying these attributes in your everyday life. Work toward becoming a more gentle, patient, kind, and compassionate person and you will be well on your way towards living by the golden rule.

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!