“To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.” *– Jude 1:25 KJV*

Although Johann Sebastian Bach was one of the most important composers in history, his primary goal was not success or riches but pleasing God. He wrote that the goal of music was not to entertain or demonstrate talent but to bring glory to God. He sought to provide spiritual truth in every piece he wrote.

Preparing for Christmas in 1734, he wrote an oratorio that told the story of Jesus’ birth. This oratorio opens with a celebratory chorus that proclaimed, “Rejoice and be joyful, come, praise these days!” It was a cry to rejoice, “serve the Most High with cheerful choruses,” and “honor His name!”

This oratorio was packed with prayer. Bach’s plea? “O Jesus, set by me yourself your light, that I may discover and know what delights you.”

Bach expressed wonder at Jesus’ humility, amazed that the “great Lord and mighty King” would sleep in a manger. As Bach thought about Jesus, he offered his life to Him: “Take it! It is my spirit and mind, heart, soul, and courage, take it all, and may it please you well!”

After Bach’s oratorio, he celebrated Jesus’ triumph. Because of Him, we have victory!

Throughout this time of year, do not allow your heart to be dominated by celebrations and gifts. Make Jesus your focus. He has triumphed over sin and given you victory. Make it your goal to please Him and bring glory to God!

*Reflection Question:*

How can you honor Jesus throughout this holiday season?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus into this world. I want to bring You glory through everything I do. May my life please You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Jude 1