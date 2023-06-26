The Geography of Nigeria (III): Notable Architectural Landmarks

Before and after her independence in 1960, Nigeria’s architecture has improved considerably featuring distinctive structural forms, towering heights, and well-planned landscapes adorned with cultural effects. Some of the top architectural masterpieces across Nigeria include;

1. The Centenary Hall

The Centenary Hall is located in Abeokuta and was built over 80 years ago to mark the end of the inter-tribal wars in the Egba land. The portrait of past heroes of the Egba land is used to adorn the walls of its interior.

2. The Moroccan Building and Tower, Ned Nwoko Resort

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

According to the resort owner Ned Nwoko, the concept of the resort’s building was to try and recreate their traditional architecture. “A unique and challenging mix of African, Western, and Eastern architectural styles in one “masterpiece” mansion.”

The resort features 36 furnished rooms with state-of-the-art decorations, artifacts, artworks, and pictures of African Western, and Eastern origin with a typical African palace setting.

The tower is the highest point in Delta state as its 100ft structure is built atop a 1000ft location. Although it resembles a security post, it is actually a residential building designed to cater to tourists. The tower consists of five floors intentionally integrated into the castle-like structure, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views extending as far as Ubiaja and Ewohimi in Edo state, as well as Iseluku and Umunede. Due to its towering height, the building offers visibility extending up to 35 miles in distance.

3. Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja and Lagos Branches

The Central Bank of Nigeria Building in Lagos is a notable architectural landmark in the city featuring distinctive and elaborate structures designed with glass and steel. Its modern architecture places emphasis on functionality and security.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Building in Abuja also possesses a distinctive sleek appearance designed majorly with glass and steel to hold its elevated structure.

Ultimately, both structures possess an environment that shows an elegant effect of landscape architecture creating a soothing appeal for the strict working environment which oversees the nation’s monetary policies and financial system.

4. National Mosque, Abuja

Completed in 1984, the Mosque possesses a height of 394ft and has one large colossal dome, four small domes, and 4 minarets. The Mosque merges modern architectural style with Islamic design principles. Its interior features a combination of geometric patterns, arches, and convex ceilings, representing elements of Islamic architecture.

The mosque serves as a sacred space for Muslims to gather and engage in prayer, reflection, and religious rituals, serving as a symbol of Islamic identity and pride for the Muslim community in Nigeria.

5. National Theatre, Lagos

The National Theatre is located in Iganmu, Lagos state, and was designed by a couple of architectural firms led by the Bulgarian firm “Varna Studio 1” in association with Nigerian architects, including Barnabas McReynolds Architects and Akintunde Akinleye & Associates.

Designed in a modern architectural style, the theatre features wide open space and possesses a distinctive undulating feature resembling a military man hat. The National Theatre in Lagos, Nigeria, was initially built with a Main Hall capable of seating 5,000 people. It also features two cinema halls equipped with advanced technology for the simultaneous translation of eight languages.

6. Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja

Aso Rock Presidential Villa is the official residence and office of the President of Nigeria and is located in the federal capital territory of Abuja. The construction started on 13th October 1989 and was completed on 1st November 1991.

The building is painted a bright white color and features arches and pillars bordering inner walkways. Its interior is well-spaced as any presidential house in order to receive important local and international visitors.

7. Lekki Conservation Center, Lagos

The Lekki Conservation Centre is a nature reserve located in Lekki, Lagos. The architectural design of the center seeks to blend with the natural environment. The structures within the center were made with natural materials and feature earthy color palettes. The center’s elevated walkways and aerial viewpoints give visitors a good panoramic view of the fauna and flora elements found in the ecosystem.

Ultimately, the architectural design and purpose of the conservation center harmoniously combine educational experience with preserving the natural environment.

8. The National Assembly Complex



The National Assembly Complex is located in Abuja and serves as the legislative hub of the country. Its massive structure allows for well-spaced interiors making it stands out amongst other buildings in the capital city.

9. Gidan Makama Museum

The Gidan Makama Museum is set in a historic building located in Kano. The architecture reflects traditional Hausa building techniques, with mud-brick walls, thatched roofs, and intricate woodwork. The museum possesses a central courtyard common in Hausa architecture.

The courtyard serves as a focal point with the exhibition spaces, galleries, and administrative areas encompassing it. The walkways and windows are also designed with motifs and carvings.

10. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Headquarters, Abuja

Abuja is home to beautifully designed offices such as the NNPC Headquarters office building which features four similar towers arranged in perfect geometry. The building makes use of steel, glass, and concrete. Its unique architectural design stands out even from miles away.

11. Civic Center, Lagos

The civic center is a 15-floor-story building located on Victoria Island, Lagos. It was officially opened in 2015 and is owned by Business Tycoon Uzor Christopher.

The structure is notable for its circular structure, glass façade, and rooftop helipad.

12. Akwa-Ibom Digital Library

Ibom E-Library is a modern educational and research facility located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The building incorporates elements of glass, steel, and concrete into its design and is equipped with modern technology infrastructure, including computer terminals, high-speed internet access, as well as digital resources.

13. Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos

The Cathedral Church of Christ is an Anglican cathedral located on Lagos Island, Lagos. The building was designed by architect Bagan Benjamin and the foundation stone was laid by the Prince of Wales (and later King Edward VIII) on 21 April 1925 and was eventually completed in 1946.

The architectural style is similar to medieval European cathedrals. The cathedral is adorned with beautiful stained glass windows telling biblical stories as well as intricate stonework.

13. Eko Pearl Towers

Eko Pearl Towers is located in the upscale neighborhood of Eko Atlantic City along the Lagos coastline. The towers incorporate a mix of glass, steel, and concrete to its design and offer a range of amenities and facilities for its residents. These include swimming pools, fitness centers, landscaped gardens, recreational areas, and 24-hour security services.

The towers stand at a height of approximately 170 meters (558 feet) providing both residential, commercial, and retail spaces.

14. Nike Art Gallery, Lagos

Nike Art Gallery is a notable cultural institution and art gallery located in Lekki, Lagos. The building is owned by Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye who is widely recognized for her contributions to the arts sector in Nigeria.

The building is a four-story structure whose dominant color is white to draw attention to the 7000-plus art pieces occupying its interior. Its primary purpose is to showcase Nigerian art and culture through its vast collection of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, textiles, and other traditional crafts.

15. Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, Calabar

The Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort is located in Calabar, Nigeria, and comprises an expansive covered space with a towering glass ceiling, integrally designed pools, slides, and water attractions. The resort makes use of glass, steel, and concrete materials to accentuate its features. The resort features gardens, walkways, and water features throughout the complex. These features together with the natural landscape encompassing the resort, create an aesthetic appeal that draws people in.

The resort also has a cultural village inspired by different Nigerian ethnic groups. Some of these features include thatched-roof huts and artistic displays.

Share this post