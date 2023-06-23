The Geography of Nigeria (II): Notable Historical Landmarks

The history of Nigeria draws back to ancient times, with evidence of human habitation dating as far back as 9000 BCE. However, written records of Nigeria’s history began much later, with the arrival of various kingdoms and empires.

In the first millennium BCE, the Nok civilization emerged and was known for its distinctive terracotta sculptures. The Nok people were skilled ironworkers and engaged in trade across the region.

Between the 9th and 19th centuries CE, several powerful empires rose in different parts of Nigeria. One of the notable early empires was the Kanem-Bornu Empire, located in the northeast, which thrived as a center of trade and Islamic scholarship.

In the 14th century, the Kingdom of Benin, in present-day southern Nigeria, became a major center of art, trade, and political power. The Benin Kingdom developed a highly sophisticated bronze casting technique, producing intricate artworks that gained fame and recognition.

During the 19th century, European colonial powers began to exert their influence over Nigeria. The British established their control over various regions through a series of treaties, military campaigns, and diplomatic agreements. By the early 20th century, Nigeria had become a British protectorate.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Nigeria’s journey to independence started in the mid-20th century. Movements for self-governance and independence gained momentum, with notable leaders such as Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo playing crucial roles. On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule, with Azikiwe becoming its first President.

Take a look at some of the nation’s awe-inspiring historical landmarks.

1. The Iconic Wall of the Benin Empire

Located in present-day Benin City, Edo State, the Benin city wall is described by The Guinness Book of Records (1974 edition) as the world’s largest earthworks carried out before the mechanical era. The walls of Benin City stand as one of Nigeria’s greatest embarkment and was estimated by Fred Pearce, a writer for New Scientist, as being four times longer than the Great Wall of China, and possessing a hundred times more materials than the Great Pyramid of Cheops.

It was constructed in the 13th century and it stretches over 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles). It was built using the rammed earth technique and served as a defensive fortification, protecting the kingdom from external threats and symbolizing the power and authority of the Benin monarchy. Its complex system of walls, ditches, and gates formed a network of interconnected structures, while intricate designs and motifs depicted on the wall highlighted the artistic prowess of the Benin civilization.

Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Benin City Wall represents Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as well as the architectural mastery and advanced engineering skills of the Benin Kingdom.

2. Sukur Cultural Landscape

Sukur Cultural Landscape in northeastern Nigeria was allocated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. The landscape comprises of the Sukur settlement, a hilltop village that dates back over 2,000 years and is still inhabited today.

A notable aspect of Sukur Cultural Landscape is its terraced agriculture system, which demonstrates the sustainable land management practices of the Sukur people. The terraces, constructed over generations, allow for effective water management, soil erosion prevention and agricultural productivity in the challenging hilly environment. The settlement features traditional thatched huts, a palace, and a central mosque, all constructed with local materials. The intricate carvings and decorations such as the palace’s terracotta friezes are found on the buildings.

3. Kano City Walls

Located in the city of Kano, the walls surround the old part of the city, known as the “Kano City Wall Historic Zone.” The Kano City Walls hold great significance as a testament to the advanced architectural skills and defensive strategies of the Kano people. The walls span over 14 kilometers in length and bears a height of up to 18 meters, featuring gates and bastions.

4. NOK Archaeological Sites

Specifically, found in the Jos Plateau region, covering areas in Plateau, Kaduna, and Niger states. The sites are situated within the savannah woodland belt of West Africa and are characterized by a mixture of grassland and scattered trees.

The Nok archaeological sites are very significant to Nigeria and the broader understanding of West African history. They date back to the Nok culture of the Iron Age (around 1500 BCE to 500 CE) and are renowned for their distinctive terracotta sculptures of both animals and humans. Through the exploration of the Nok sites, we are able to get a glimpse of the development of artistic traditions and the mastery of sculpting human and animal figures during the Iron Age.

5. Esie Stone Images of Esie Town

Esie town in Nigeria is remarkable due to its extraordinary collection of stone sculptures known as the Esie Stone Images. The sculptures depict various human and animal forms which reflect the artistic and cultural expressions of the people who created them.

Although the exact identity of the creators is not definitively known, they are believed to be the ancestors of the yoruba people.

6. Dufuna Canoe

Discovered first few kilometres from Dufuna village, by a fulani cattle herder in 1987, the Dufuna Canoe is estimated to be around 8,000-8,500 years old, making it one of the oldest known canoes in Africa and the third oldest known in the world. The canoe’s age suggests that the Dufuna people had advanced knowledge and skills in boat building during the Neolithic period.

Its discovery also showed that the region of the Dufuna Village was one of Lake Chad’s floodplain.

7. Brazilian Quarter, Lagos

Located in present day Lagos Island (Isale Eko) the Iconic Afro-Brazilian structures date far back to the 19th century. It served as a home to majority of the slave trade returnees from Brazil.

8. Lord Lugard’s Rest House

Located at the top of Mount Patti in Lokoja, Kogi State, the site is around where Nigeria got its name. The rest house was named after Frederick Lugard, a British colonial administrator who played a significant role in the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates of Nigeria in 1914.

It provided accommodation for visiting British officials and served as a meeting place for discussions and decision-making related to colonial governance.

9. Badagry Slave Route in Gberefu Island

This site represents Nigeria’s dark past of transatlantic slave trade. The route served as a departure point for enslaved Africans, and marked their traumatic journey from the African continent to the Americas and Europe.

Situated in the coastal waters of Badagry, It consists of various sites and landmarks, such as the Point of No Return and Slave Port, which were integral to the slave trade operations.

These landmarks serve as a stark reminder of the inhumane practices and harsh reality the people of old were exposed to.

10. Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove

Located in Osogbo, Osun State, Osun-Osogbo Grove is dedicated to Osun, the Yoruba goddess of fertility, healing, and water. It sits in a dense forest and riverine landscape spanning about 75 hectares.

It is considered a sacred place of worship and a symbol of cultural heritage and is adorned with numerous sacred sculptures, shrines, and artworks.

Share this post