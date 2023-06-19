The Geography of Nigeria (I): Notable Environmental Landmarks

Nigeria is a developing country located along the captivating Gulf of Guinea in the western part of Africa. Home to over 200 million inhabitants, the country sits on a landscape, where the unruly waves of the Atlantic Ocean kiss its southern shore. To the west, the nation of Benin stands as a neighboring country, while to the north lies the vast expanse of Niger, stretching towards the horizon. As the sun rises, it illuminates the eastern borders, where the countries of Chad and Cameroon converge, bringing together a rich blend of cultural diversity and natural national beauty.

Because of Nigeria’s closeness to the Equator, it possesses a tropical climate and has an abundant variety of flora and fauna, distinct ecosystems, and plenty of rain in certain regions. The coastal plains are characterized by mangrove swamps and rich marine biodiversity, while inland, its topography consists of plateaus, highlands, and savannah grasslands, that support wildlife and pastoral activities.

Take a look at notable environmental sites in Nigeria:

1. Olumo Rock

Olumo Rock is a massive outcrop of granite rocks that stands at about 137 meters (450 feet) above sea level and is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The rock is peppered with several natural caves and tunnels that served as shelters for courageous Egba people seeking sanctuary from tribal wars. Within the colossal rock, sacred shrines and masterfully sculpted representations of diverse Yoruba deities can be seen, while the surrounding area features beautifully landscaped floras and designated viewpoints into the ancient city

2. Zuma Rock

Zuma Rock is an iconic geographical feature located in Niger State, near Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. It is an intrusive igneous rock formation that stands at a height of about 725 meters (2,379 feet) above sea level, covering an area of approx. 3 square kilometers (1.2 square miles). The rock is composed mainly of gabbro and granodiorite rocks formed from magma cooling beneath the Earth’s surface. The rock has a dark gray color and coarse texture and holds spiritual significance among the local Gwari people in the area. The rock’s crevices, caves, and hollows serve as nesting sites for birds, while some mammals, reptiles, and insects can be found in its outcrops. The rock has become a popular site for not only tourists especially because of the face-like formation on its surface but also geologists interested in its formation and composition.

3. Crush Rock, Mpape

Crushed Rock is a notable geographical feature located in Mpape (which means rock in Gwari language), a thriving small neighborhood in Abuja, Nigeria. In 1977, it existed as a functioning quarry for an industry.

Geologically, the rock is primarily composed of granite formed from the slow crystallization of magma beneath the Earth’s surface. The rock’s high cliff, distinctive appearance and quarry lake has made it a popular destination for picnics, outdoor activities, and sight-seeing.

4. Aso Rock

Aso Rock is a granitic outcrop that stands at a height of 400 meters (1,312 feet) above sea level. The rock is notable in Nigeria because it houses the country’s presidential villa and other government institutions. Geologically, Aso Rock is part of the 2.6 billion-year-old Abuja Schist Belt, which is a geological formation stretching across central Nigeria. It represents a remnant of the ancient rocks that underlies the area. While access to the Presidential Villa is restricted, visitors can enjoy the scenic beauty of the rock from surrounding areas, such as the Aso Rock Villa Viewpoint.

Archaeological findings in the vicinity suggest human occupation dating back thousands of years.

5. Idanre Hills

Located in Idanre town, Ondo State, Idanre Hills consists of a cluster of rugged hills that possesses several remarkable characteristics. The hills feature caves, valleys, and rocky cliffs and bear deep historical and cultural importance to the locals.

In the past, the undulating landscape of Idanre Hills cradled the ancient Idanre Kingdom. Across the hills, visitors can discover the remnants of the bygone era, which include the Oba’s Palace, sacred shrines, and ancient dwellings.

Atop the hilltops of Idanre, one can view the enchanting sight of verdant valleys, neighboring towns, and the vast expanse of the distant horizon. The Hills which serve as home to diverse flora and fauna, were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.

6. Yankari National Park

Yankari National Park is an expansive wildlife reserve located in Bauchi State, Nigeria, and it stands as one of Nigeria’s most renowned national parks. The park covers an area of approximately 2,244 square kilometers (866 square miles) and consists of savannah grasslands, woodland, riparian forests, and thermal mineral springs.

The park is a sanctuary for a remarkable array of wildlife species such as elephants, buffalo, lions, leopards, hyenas, giraffes, warthogs, antelopes, and monkeys. In addition, it hosts over 350 recorded bird species. Some of these include; the white-faced scops owl, violet turaco, Egyptian vulture, and Abyssinian roller.

The rolling savannah grasslands are punctuated by clusters of baobab trees and acacia shrubs, and also boasts of scenic hills, gorges, and the iconic Wikki Warm Springs, a natural geothermal spring that maintains a constant temperature of around 31°C (88°F) throughout the year.

The park is a prominent archaeological site and contains remnants of ancient settlements, terracotta figurines, and relics from the prehistoric Dukkey Wells civilization, dating back thousands of years.

7. Obudu Mountains

The Obudu Mountains feature majestic peaks that create a picturesque landscape. The highest peak, known as the Oshie Ridge, reaches an elevation of approx. 1,576 meters (5,167 feet) above sea level. The mountains are characterized by dense forests, undulating hills, and meandering streams. Due to its elevation, the mountain enjoys a cooler and more temperate climate than the surrounding lowlands.

One of the most iconic features of the Obudu Mountains is the Canopy Walkway, often referred to as the “Longest Canopy Walkway in Africa.” This walkway stretches for about 100 meters (328 feet) and offers visitors a panoramic view of the mountains and surrounding landscape. The mountains serve as a home to a range of species, including monkeys, antelopes, forest birds, and butterflies.

The area’s waterfalls, natural swimming pools, and camping sites make it a popular destination for swimming, hikintrekking, mountain biking, and birdwatching.

8. Erin Ijesha Waterfalls

Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, also known as Olumirin Waterfalls, is a breathtaking natural wonder in Erin-Ijesha, Osun State, Nigeria. It consists of cascading waterfalls that flow down rocky cliffs, forming a mesmerizing sight. The water flows from a height of approximately 30 meters (98 feet) to the base, creating a thunderous roar. Also, at each level of Erin Ijesha Waterfalls, crystal-clear pools form at the base of the cascades.

It is believed to have mystical powers and is often visited by locals for prayers, rituals, and spiritual cleansing.

9. Ogbunike Caves

Ogbunike Caves are caves formed within limestone deposits in Ogbunike, Anambra State. Over thousands of years, water dissolved and eroded the limestone, creating a network of interconnected caves and chambers in the area.

The caves consist of multiple interconnected chambers and tunnels. The major cave, known as “Nkisa,” has five different entrances. Within the cave system, several freshwater springs and streams can be found.

The caves’ cool and humid environment, combined with the presence of water sources, supports an array of flora and fauna including mosses, ferns, and creepers, as well as, bats.

10. Farin Ruwa Waterfalls

Farin Ruwa Waterfalls is a natural wonder located in Nasarawa State. “Farin Ruwa” translates to “white water” in the local Hausa language, which describes the frothy and foamy appearance of the waterfall as it gushes down the cliffs.

At the base of Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, natural pools form, amidst scattered rock outcrops.

The surrounding area of Farin Ruwa Waterfalls is home to various bird species, monkeys, and antelopes.

The Waterfall like other notable geographical feature in Nigeria, is considered a sacred site and is associated with myths, legends, and traditional beliefs.

11. Mount Patti

Mount Patti is a plateau (table-top) ridge located in Lokoja. The plateau has an elevation of around 460 meters (1,509 feet) above sea level and lies on the eastern bank of the Niger River near the confluence of the Niger and Benue Rivers. Although the hill is not as high as many others in Nigeria, it is notable for being the site where Nigeria was named by Flora Shaw. The hill also housed Lord Lugard’s rest house.

Mount Patti features a rugged terrain with sloping hills and valleys. The slopes of the mountain are covered in dense vegetation, including grasses, shrubs, as well as exotic plant species planted by the Europeans far back.

12. River Niger and River Benue

The River Niger is the principal river in West Africa and the third-longest river in Africa, spanning approximately 4,180 kilometers (2,600 miles). It has its source from Guinea Highlands in Guinea, flows through Mali, Niger, Benin, and Nigeria, where it empties itself into the Atlantic Ocean. The Niger River Basin is home to diverse wildlife, such as hippos, crocodiles, and various species of fish.

Flowing from the western axis of Nigeria, the river conjoins with the Benue River in Lokoja, Kogi State. The Benue River has a length of approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) and is the longest river entirely within Nigeria. The river is also home to diverse flora and fauna, including bird species, fish, and amphibians.

13. Ikogosi Warm Spring

Ikogosi Warm Springs, located in Ekiti State, Nigeria, was formed by the convergence of two distinct springs – one warm and the other cold – that flow side by side without mixing. The warm spring, with its soothing and therapeutic waters, emerges at a temperature of about 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit), while the cold spring flows at a refreshingly cool temperature.

Based on myths, the Ikogosi Warm Springs holds a mystical tale of love and jealousy. It is believed that the warm and cold springs were once two lovers, a beautiful maiden and a handsome warrior, who were forbidden to be together due to their families’ rivalry. As a result, the gods turned them into springs, forever destined to flow side by side but never intertwining. The legend adds an enchanting and romantic element to the natural wonder of Ikogosi Warm Springs, capturing the imagination and curiosity of visitors.

14. Jos Plateaus

In the central part of Nigeria, the Jos Plateau stands at an average elevation of approximately 1,200 meters (3,937 feet) above sea level and is a captivating marvel of geographical phenomena. However, the elevation across the plateau can vary, with some areas reaching higher altitudes. The highest point on the plateau is Shere Hills, which stands at around 1,829 meters (6,001 feet) above sea level. The elevated landform consists of rolling hills, undulating valleys, and vast open plains.

It possesses a moderate climate, verdant grasslands adorned with wildflowers, thriving woodlands, and scattered patches of tropical rainforests. In addition, sparkling streams and pristine lakes wander through the landscape.

15. Gashaka-Gumti National Park

Gashaka-Gumti National Park, situated in the northeastern region of Nigeria, is renowned for its extensive and diverse geographical features. Covering an expansive area of over 6,000 square kilometers, the park showcases a wide array of landscapes, such as vast savannah grasslands, dense rainforests, rugged mountains, and picturesque river valleys.

The park is home to Nigeria’s highest peak, Chappal Waddi, which stands at an impressive 2,419 meters (7,936 feet) above sea level. It is also crisscrossed by numerous rivers, including the Benue and Taraba rivers, which provide water sources for wildlife.

Share this post